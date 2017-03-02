Ex-governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu's owned Grace Court Hotel & Suites has been sealed over N5million tax debt.

According to sources, the hospitality outfit was shut by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, over sundry tax liabilities.

The hotel, located at 14, NNA Street, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, was reportedly owing about N5 million in tax liabilities, such as Company Income Tax (CIT), Excess Dividend Tax (EDT) and Value Added Tax (VAT).

Sources further revealed that though the FIRS enforcement team met a stiff resistance from a man said to be a son of the sitting Senator, they were able to carry out their duties.

The timely intervention of the Commissioner of Police for Ebonyi State Command, Titus Lamorde, was reported to have saved the day as he dispatched a special team of operatives that gaurded the FIRS team to execute the warrant of destraint earlier served the hotel management by the revenue-collecting agency.

Also, the FIRS team shut the Sacramental Resources Ltd situated at Water Works road, Abakaliki, for an outstanding 2016 tax debt of N454,000.

In 2016, Babatunde Fowler, the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) revealed how the agency generated N2.7trillion in just nine months.