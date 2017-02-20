Wike Rivers women say they will die for Governor

Ann-Kio Briggs said this at a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, during his visit to Rivers state.

  • Published:
Gov. Nyesom Wike of River State addressing the people play

Gov. Nyesom Wike of River State addressing the people

((Saharareporters))

Rivers Rerun Police intensify hunt for N238.7M bribe cash balance
Wike Rivers govt set to tackle environmental pollution
Rivers Rerun We have not been informed of police panel report – INEC
Buhari PDP youth group says Wike, Fayose should visit President in London
Wike Gov holds private meeting with Osinbajo at Port Harcourt Airport
Wike Gov denies bribing INEC officials, calls police a shame
Wike Governor blasts Amaechi for holding separate meeting with Osinbajo in Rivers
Wike Governor sacks Rivers health commissioner

Mothers in Rivers state have vowed to offer themselves as Governor Nyesom Wike’s security aides if the police authorities do no restore his security.

Representing the women of Rivers state, Ann-Kio Briggs, a Niger Delta activist said this at a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, during his visit to Rivers state.

Six policemen attached to Wike were reportedly dismissed by the Nigerian Police Force over alleged misuse of firearms during the legislative rerun in the state in December 2016.

Briggs said “As women, we must express our serious concern on the removal of the security details of our governor.

“If our governor is exposed to the risk of having inadequate security, this poses not only a threat to our state but to our economy and to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“(And) if this extreme danger continues, as mothers we may have no other alternative but to consider protecting our governor.”

Also speaking on the issue, the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Chiefs, Douglas Jaja, called on the VP to ask the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to restore Wike’s security.

Jaja said “Governor Wike is our son. As fathers, when any of our sons is in danger we get worried. We are worried (that) he may be set up for attack or assassination.

“We have no doubt that as a man of God you do uphold the sanctity of life.

“It is on this basis that we request that you assist us by bringing pressure to bear on the inspector general of police to restore the governor’s security aides to their former position.

“Under his watch, this state has protected the federal government infrastructure. No case of pipeline vandalisation has been reported in recent years.

“We believe that having done so well as a governor, he should not be subjected to such torture. Rather, he should be encouraged to do more.”

ALSO READ: Fayose slams FG over withdrawal of Wike’s CSO

Governor Nyesom Wike also told the VP that the Federal Government has not treated Rivers state fairly.

A cross section of Nigerians also condemned the withdrawal Rivers Governor’s security aides.

The dismissed policemen are: Eyong Victor, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor.

Image
  • From left: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; former President/Chairman, Board of Trustees of Murtala Muhammed Memorial Foundation (MMF), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; widow/Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MMF, Mr Ajoke Muhammed; Chief Executive Officer of the MMF, Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode; and Guest Speaker, Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, at the 2017 Murtala Muhammed Memorial Lecture, in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Member, Board of Trustees of Murtala Muhammed Memorial Foundation (MMF), Mr Risqua Muhammed; Chief Executive Officer of the MMF, Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode; FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello; and Guest Speaker, Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, welcoming Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the 2017 Murtala Muhammed Memorial Lecture, in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Chief Executive Officer of Murtala Muhammed Memorial Foundation (MMF), Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode; a member of the Board of Trustees of the MMF, Mr Risqua Muhammed; Mr Gbenga Oybode; and Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, son of a former Military Governor of Kwara, late Col. Ibrahim Taiwo, at the 2017 Murtala Muhammed Memorial Lecture, in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Pro-Chancellor, Renaissance University (RU) Enugu, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma; Guest Lecturer, Mr Festus Keyamo and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Onochie at the 10th Matriculation Ceremony of Renaissance University, Enugu State on Monday (13/02/17) 
  • Cross section of Matriculating Students of Renaissance University, Enugu State at the 10th Matriculation Ceremony of the institution in Enugu on Monday (13/02/17) 
  • Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 NYSC Corps Members struggling to collect their posting letters after their Passing out Ceremony at Kubwa Orientation Camp in Abuja on Monday (11/2/17) 
  • 2016 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 NYSC Corps Members carrying their luggages after their Passing out Ceremony at Kubwa Orientation Camp in Abuja on Monday (11/2/17) 
  • Models at the International Condom Day in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Defence, Retired Brig.-Gen. Masur Dan-Ali; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Secretary to Adamawa State Government, Dr Umar Bindir and Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, inspecting exhibition at the 1st Nigerian Army Research and Innovation Summit in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • Director General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr Sani Aliyu (L), screening the 2016 Miss Health Nigeria, NACA Queen Rita Chinedu, during the International Condom Day in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Secretary, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC ) Dr Elvis Oglafa, Chairma; ICPC, Mr Ekpo Nta and an ICPC Board Member, Mr Abdulhi Bako during a News Conference on the activities of in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • Chief Executive Officer, Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode (M) poses with students and staff of Government Secondary School Wuse, during the 2017 Murtala Muhammed Memorial Lecture, in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Chief Executive Officer Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode; Guest Speaker, Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and former President/Chairman, Board of Trustees of Murtala Muhammed Memorial Foundation (MMF), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at the 2017 Murtala Muhammed Memorial Lecture, in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From Left: Speaker Ondo Sate House of Assembly, Malachi Coker; Member, Olamide George and Spokesman, Ayo Arowele, at a Joint News Conference on the crisis at the State House of Assembly in Ibadan on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly after at a Joint News Conference on the crisis at the State House of Assembly in Ibadan on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Director-General, Budget Office, Mr Ben Akabueze; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma, during a Joint Committee on Appropriation 2017 National Budget Hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Director, Finance and Accounts, Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), Mr Joseph Azi; Controller-General of Prisons, Mr Ja'afaru Ahmed and Deputy Controller-General of Prisons in-charge of Finance, Mr Shehu Kangiwa, at the House Committee on Interior Budget Defence at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • Controller-General of Prisons, Mr Ja'afaru Ahmed, presenting the Nigerian Prisons Service 2017 Budget Performance Act, during the House Committee on Interior Budget Defence at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • .From left: Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Senate President Bukola Saraki and Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Sen Danjuma Goje, during a Joint Committee on Appropriation 2017 National Budget Hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Members House of Representatives: Joseph Edionwele; Emmanuel Akpan; and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, during a Joint Committee on Appropriation 2017 National Budget Hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • Representative of Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Developments Agency of Nigeria, Malam Umar Yari (R), addressing participants during a sensitisation workshop on Post-Seasonal Intervention for Farming Communities in Zaria, Kaduna State on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Coordinator of Industrial Development Centre (IDC), Mr Rabiu Umar; representative of Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Developments Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Malam Umar Yari; and Head of the Technical Services of IDC, Mr Suleiman Adesina, at a sensitisation programme in Post-Seasonal Intervention for Farming Communities in Sabon-Gari Federal Constituency in Zaria, Kaduna State on Monday (13/2/17 
  • Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden (3rd, L) with the State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau, Mrs Olufunmilayo Mosses, at the Passing-Out Parade of the NYSC 2016 Batch B, Stream 2 members, at Mangu Orientation Camp in Plateau on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • A cross-section of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2016 Batch B, Stream 2 members cheering during their Passing-Out Parade, at Mangu Orientation Camp in Plateau on Monday (13/2/17)   
  • From left: Managing Director, Primero Transport Services Ltd., Mr Fola Tinubu; Managing Director of Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr Abiodun Dabiri; and Managing Director, LAGBUS, Mr Idowu Oguntona, at a news conference on the hike of the BRT transport fare from March 1, 2017, by Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in Lagos on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger (2nd, L) inspecting a parade of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2016 Batch B, Stream 2 members during the Passing-Out Parade at Paiko Orientation Camp in Niger on Monday (13/2/17 
  • From left: Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja (L) with the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Adninistration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, during the visit of the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, in Port Harcourt on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse; Director, Legal Services in the Ministry, Mr Christopher Gabrial; Head of Ground Operations, Dana Airlines, Mr Emem-Obong Ettete; and Manager, Sales and Marketing, Dana Airlines, Mrs Joy Nwogu, at the Signing of an agreement between Federal Government and Dana Airlines, on Air Ticket Reductions for MDAs on official trips, in Abuja 
  • PDP Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs Committee’s delegation led by Prof. Jerry Gana cheering during their visit to a former Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • Cross section of dignitaries at a Town Hall meeting with the Acting President Yemi Osinbanjo during his visit to Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday (13/02/17) 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbanjo (m) flanked by Rivers state governor, Mr Nyesom Wike (L) and the Deputy Governors of Rivers, Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo during the visit of the Acting President to Rivers State Ecumenical Center in Port Harcourt on Monday (13/02/17) 
  • Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadizah Abubukar (L) presenting cash donation to Sadiya Nata’Allah, during presentation of cash donations to cancer patients in Bauchi on Monday (13/2/17 
  • Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (M); Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole (2nd, L); Chief Medical Director, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Prof. Victor Adetiloye (2nd, R) and other management staff of the hospital and High Chiefs, during the minister’s visit to Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • Members of the presidential committees on the North-East led by Sen. Muhammad Ndume (2nd, L) presenting relief materials to NEMA Coordinator in the North-East, Malam Muhammad Kanar (3rd, R) for onwoard distribution to victims of terrorism in Borno, at a ceremony in Maiduguri on Monday (13/2/17) 
  • From left: Chief Executive Officer, Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode; Guest Speaker, Gov. Kashim Shettima; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; and former President/Chairman, Board of Trustees of the MMF, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at the 2017 Murtala Muhammed Memorial Lecture in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17)   
  • Former President Goodluck Jonathan () with members of PDP Strategy Review Committee during their visit to the Former President in Abuja on on Monday (13/02/17) 
  • Former President Goodluck Jonathan (L) with the Chairman, PDP Strategy Review Committee Prof Jerry Gana during their visit to the Former President in Abuja on on Monday (13/02/17). 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He is a creative thinker and change agent, passionate about God, public relations and new media. Creates exciting branded entertainment concepts. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
2 Osinbajo, Buhari Here's why Acting President has been better than his bossbullet
3 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari’s Health Saraki holds meeting with President in London again
Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in London
Buhari We will tell President to speak to Nigerians – Garba Shehu
NYSC members
In Benin Fire destroys NYSC store
The Middle Belt Patriotic Front blames Goodluck Jonathan for religious killings
Buhari 'With Jonathan, Boko Haram would have taken over Aso Rock' - Presidency