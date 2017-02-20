Mothers in Rivers state have vowed to offer themselves as Governor Nyesom Wike’s security aides if the police authorities do no restore his security.

Representing the women of Rivers state, Ann-Kio Briggs, a Niger Delta activist said this at a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, during his visit to Rivers state.

Six policemen attached to Wike were reportedly dismissed by the Nigerian Police Force over alleged misuse of firearms during the legislative rerun in the state in December 2016.

Briggs said “As women, we must express our serious concern on the removal of the security details of our governor.

“If our governor is exposed to the risk of having inadequate security, this poses not only a threat to our state but to our economy and to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“(And) if this extreme danger continues, as mothers we may have no other alternative but to consider protecting our governor.”

Also speaking on the issue, the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Chiefs, Douglas Jaja, called on the VP to ask the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to restore Wike’s security.

Jaja said “Governor Wike is our son. As fathers, when any of our sons is in danger we get worried. We are worried (that) he may be set up for attack or assassination.

“We have no doubt that as a man of God you do uphold the sanctity of life.

“It is on this basis that we request that you assist us by bringing pressure to bear on the inspector general of police to restore the governor’s security aides to their former position.

“Under his watch, this state has protected the federal government infrastructure. No case of pipeline vandalisation has been reported in recent years.

“We believe that having done so well as a governor, he should not be subjected to such torture. Rather, he should be encouraged to do more.”

Governor Nyesom Wike also told the VP that the Federal Government has not treated Rivers state fairly.

A cross section of Nigerians also condemned the withdrawal Rivers Governor’s security aides.

The dismissed policemen are: Eyong Victor, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor.