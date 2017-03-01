Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, March 1, 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Senate to probe alleged N5.1 trillion subsidy fraud in NNPC

The Senate is set to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over claims that it mismanaged about N5.1 trillion it got as subsidy funds between 2006 and 2015.

Manufacturers deploy resources to farming over raw materials scarcity

Despite the resolve to substitute importation through local production, lack of access to raw materials may have driven many manufacturers into farming and value-chain activities outside their core competence, The Guardian has learnt.

FIFA hammer falls on adamu again, bags two year ban

Former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Amos Adamu suffered yet another major setback yesterday following a two-year ban placed on him by FIFA’s Independent Ethics Committee.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Xenophobic attacks: NASS threatens reprisals as S/Africa deports 97 Nigerians

Members of both chambers of the National Assembly are piqued at the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa and have threatened reprisals, if the attacks continued.

I'll never contest against Buhari - Tinubu

Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, vowed never to contest the Presidency against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Release Kanu now, Soludo, Utomi, Igbo leaders tell Buhari

A Pan Igbo group, Nzuko Umunna, led by former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Professor Charles Soludo yesterday, told President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, saying the federal government must obey court orders even when such orders appeared unpalatable

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Igbo professionals demand Kanu's release

Some prominent Igbo professionals yesterday urged the Federal Government to immediately release Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Tinubu: I'm not getting set to run for president

All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will never stand in any contest against President Muhammadu Buhari or support anyone against him, his Media Office said yesterday.

EFCC recovers more vehicles, others from ex-Customs boss

Barely six days after 17 “exotic” vehicles were recovered from a Kaduna warehouse belonging to former Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Abdullahi Dikko Inde, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), another set of items including vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles, have been seized.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Reps clash over Buhari's health status, summon IG, CPs

Members of the House of Representatives exchanged words on Tuesday over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

2019: I'll not contest against Buhari, says Tinubu

The National Leader of the All progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says he has no plan to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari or anybody that the APC may present in 2019.

PDP Govs meet Jonathan, seek political solution to crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan met with governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja on Monday night over the lingering crisis in the former ruling party.