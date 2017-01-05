Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 5, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 5 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Police arrest 100 PDP supporters in Jigawa over rally

Jigawa State Police Command has arrested over 100 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at Bamaina, the home-town of a former Governor Sule Lamido for allegedly conducting a political rally without permission.

Relief for president, governors as bill against immunity fails

An attempt to lift the immunity against prosecution being enjoyed by the president, vice president, state governors and their deputies has suffered a setback in the Senate.

Fayose accuses APC of plans to remove him

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to remove him from office.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Narrative on Adenuga, Dangote: Awujale keeps mum as Obasanjo fires back



In apparent reaction to an extract from a book, the autobiography of Awujale of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described as a tissue of lies the assertion that he used Nuhu Ribadu, pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to harass billionnaire businessman and GSM network owner, Otunba Mike Adenuga, Jnr.

Police raid Patience Jonathan’s home in Abuja

The Police in Abuja, yesterday, raided a Maitama property believed to be owned by former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

2 injured as operative’s gun goes off at Presidential Villa

A staff of the State House, Mrs. Gladys Okpa, yesterday, escaped death by the whiskers when a security operative’s gun accidentally went off gun at the Presidential Villa.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

APC plotting to remove me from office, says Fayose

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose yesterday raised the alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to remove him from office him before the expiration of his tenure in October, next year.

Obasanjo: Awujale lied about Adenuga, Dangote

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed as “tissues of lies and untruths” some aspects of Oba Sikiru Adetona’s autobiography.

Buhari okays arms for airport security

Airports security personnel will now bear arms, Minister of State (Aviation) Senator Hadi Sirika said yesterday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Accidental gunshot injures two in Aso Rock

An accidental discharge from a gun of one of the security agents attached to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, injured a female worker.

Woman abandons newborn twins over hospital bill

She left behind the two newborn girls at the centre.

FG slashes import duties on 115 items

The Federal Government, in a bid to promote development in critical sectors of the economy, has approved a reduction in the import duties of 115 items in various sectors of the economy.