Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 12, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 12 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Petrol price template crumbles

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), which controls the cost of petrol in the country, is in disarray and this is disrupting the implementation of the existing pricing template.

Senate rejects ban on land border car importation

The Senate yesterday reviewed the Federal Government’s ban on the importation of vehicles through the land borders and described it as an anti-people policy that can further impoverish the citizens.

Troops kill 53 terrorists, recover 16 bodies of soldiers

The Nigerian Army has recovered the bodies of one officer and 15 soldiers declared “Missing in Action” during an operation to dislodge the Boko Haram insurgents from Gashigar Area in Borno on October 16, 2016.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Ohanaeze election: Igbo elite at war

A pressure group, The Igbo Leaders of Thought, led by foremost constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, SAN, yesterday commenced legal proceedings against the election of the new executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation that took place on Tuesday.

UN wades into S-Kaduna killings as CAN replies Council of Imams you’re hypocrites

THE United Nations, UN yesterday waded into the festering crisis in Southern Kaduna, promising to look into the killings that have plagued the area with a view to ensuring that justice prevails.

Senate rejects FG’s ban on land border car importation

THE Senate, yesterday, rejected the Federal Government’s ban on the importation of vehicles through the land borders in the country.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Court remands Fayose’s aides for alleged $50,000 theft

The police in Ekiti State yesterday arraigned three men- Temitope Bamidele, Sunday Afolabi and Shuaibu Amidu- at the Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, for alleged stealing.

$40b more Chinese investment coming

China is to invest $40 billion more in Nigeria.

EFCC finds N632.2m in ex-Chief Judge’s account

Detectives have traced over N632.2million to former Enugu State Chief Judge Innocent Azubuike Umezulike’s account.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Defect to retain post, Senate APC caucus tells Ekweremadu

Twenty-four hours after the All Progressives Congress caucus in the Senate sacked Senator Ali Ndume as Majority Leader and replaced him with Senator Ahmed Lawan, a plot by the lawmakers to reclaim the seat of the Deputy Senate President emerged at the chamber during plenary on Wednesday.

Nigeria’ll get out of recession this year – W’Bank

The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria will get out of recession and grow its Gross Domestic Product by one per cent this year after plunging into its worst recession in over two decades.

FRC has no power to fix Adeboye, others’ tenure –Reps

The House of Representatives has ordered a “detailed” public hearing on the activities of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, particularly the Council’s decision to fix the tenure of the leadership of religious organisations.