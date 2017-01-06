Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 6, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 6 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Another Chibok girl found with baby

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri have discovered another abducted Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar, with her six-month-old baby during an investigation of arrested Boko Haram terrorist suspects in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Council of Borno State.

Lagos assembly okays death penalty for kidnappers

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill aimed at checking the spate of kidnapping in the state into law, with stiffer penalties including death sentence for offenders.

Niger Delta running out of patience, leaders tell Buhari

Niger Delta leaders from different parts of the region yesterday warned the presidency to be concerned about the growing impatience in Nigeria’s crude oil belt as a result of delay in the proposed dialogue between government and regional stakeholders.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State, have discovered one of the abducted Chibok school girls, Rakiya Abubakar, with her six months old baby in Alagarno in Damboa Local Government Area of the state.

Investors lose N227.9bn on stock market in three days

The fortunes of investors on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, declined for the third consecutive day, resulting to N227.9 billion loss in the first three trading days of the year.

MEGA PARTY: ADP zones positions, submits registration documents next week

IN pursuit of their quest to wrest political power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders of the emerging mega political association, Action Democratic Party, ADP, yesterday, zoned National Executive Committee slots to the various zones of the country.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Buhari orders actions against Southern Kaduna violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that decisive measures be taken to stop the recurring violence in the Southern Kaduna State.

A Chibok girl was found yesterday near Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday okayed death penalty for offenders as it passed the Anti-kidnapping Bill into law.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Why police raided Patience Jonathan’s Abuja house

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force were said to have raided the house of Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Abuja on Wednesday, with the aim of uncovering huge foreign currencies allegedly kept in the building, The PUNCH learnt on Thursday.

Osun magistrates petition CJ as CP fails to arrest Oluwo

Magistrates in the Osun State Judiciary may boycott sittings in the courts due to the failure of the state’s Commissioner of Police to arrest and produce in court the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi.

Nigerian troops under Operation Lafiya Dole on Thursday during an interrogation of arrested Boko Haram suspects found one of the 274 abducted Chibok schoolgirls, Rakiya Abubakar.