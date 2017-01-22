Buhari Presidency dismisses rumours on President’s health conditions

Buhari left Abuja for the United Kingdom on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Punch)

Throwback Thursday How Buhari was almost killed in Kaduna bomb blast
Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsible
Buhari President's economic recovery plan is ready - Osinbajo
Buhari President meets service chiefs before 10 days vacation
NDIC Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of Erediauwa for agency
Buhari President will go on 10-day leave from January 23
Buhari President warns varsities against unethical practices
Diezani Alison-Madueke Ex-minister slams EFCC, Buhari, says she never stole from Nigeria

The Presidential spokespersons on Saturday night in Abuja described as ”evil rumours” the social media reports on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health conditions.

In their separate posts, published on their Twitter handles, Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President and Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, dismissed the reports as false and clear case of mischief.

Adesina said: “Best wishes to all who wish PMB well.

“As for those who carry evil rumours, may they receive grave to repent.’’

Shehu also dismissed the rumour that President Buhari was dead as being speculated by mischief makers.

He also described as false and untrue the report that the President was flown to Germany.

Shehu said: “He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.

“He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, with Chief Obasanjo and attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time!’’

President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja for the United Kingdom on Thursday on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation.

Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who made this known, on Thursday, said: “During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

Adding that “He is expected to resume work on Feb. 6, 2017.

“While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.”

ALSO READ: Buhari meets service chiefs before 10 days vacation

He said that in line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, had been duly communicated.

Image
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (3rd, R); Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari (4th, L) with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the Ambassador’s visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Ribadu (R), presenting disinfectant, drugs and insecticides worth about N10 million to the Deputy Controller in-Change of Gombe Prison, Mohammad Abba, during his visit to the prison in Gombe on Wednesday   
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (R) presenting a souvenir to Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, during his visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu cutting the tape to inaugurate The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With him is a member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah (L); French Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Denys Gauer (3rd,R); Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku (2nd, R); and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Ayotunde Adesugba.   
  • From left: A member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah; Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku; and Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu, going through the exhibits during the inauguration of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Pensioners undergoing bio-metric data capturing during verification of pensioners by Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Officials of Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to pensioners during verification of pensioners in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu (M); Head of the Civil Service in the state, Mrs Gladys Edahor; and Executive members of the Nigerian Legion, Edo Chapter, during the visit of the Legioneers to Government House in Benin on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration, Sen. Abdullahi Gumel (L) with members of House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties, during an oversight visit of Federal Government projects in Ifiang Ayong-Bakassi, in Cross River on Monday   
  • From left: Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder Port Harcourt (NNSP) Commodore Obi Egbuchulam; Chief of Naval staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas; Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Forward Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole at the inauguration of 120 Housing Quarters at the NNSP Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Director–General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari; Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr Ibrahim Lawal and Director of Review, Inspection and Compliance, Mrs Jesephine Gbadamosi at a News Conference on achievement and the new agenda for ITF in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos (M) with group of Artistes at the 2016 One Lagos Fiesta hosted by Lagos-State Government in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Head of the European Union Delegation, Kurt Cornelist; and one of the members of the delegations, Jens Hoegel during the EU delegation visit’s on the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Assistant Vice Principal, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Ikeja Lagos, Mr Kunle Abraham; Principal, Redeemers International Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos, Mrs Feyisara Osinupebi; Principal. Hallel College Port Harcourt, Mr Henry Nnurum and Founder, Start-Rite School, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba during the British Council International Schools Award in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Olabowale Ademola (2nd R), wife of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and family members in the court room at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). Justice Ademola and his wife are standing trial on an 11- count charge against them which include conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification of N30m from Joe Agi and Associates between March 11 and March 26 last year.   
  • Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court (L) walking out of the court room after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17) adjourned on an 11- count charge including conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification against him and his wife till Wed. Feb. 18, 2017.   
  • Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (5th, R); Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (4th, L), with others during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Nigeria Association Tyne and Wear, Chief Otu Chukwu-Etu (L) presenting a development plans on Hydro-Geo-Spatial Database for Nigeria to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With them is a Soil Scientist and Hydrologist, Newcastle University, London, Dr Dapo Tijani.   
  • From left: Senior Advisers to King Salman Ibn Abdulazeez, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sa'ad Nasir As-Shathriy and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq; Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State; President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III; Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Fahad Abdullah; and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, at an International Conference on Security and Peaceful Co-Existence in Nigeria, on Tuesday (17/1/17) at Ilorin   
  • Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L), with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • From Left, Training Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos, Ologun Joseph, Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun; Head of Operation,Ojodu Testing Ground, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Mr Adebayo Olusoji and Transport Standardization Officer, FRSC Lagos, Umweni Johnson, at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Adamawa State Committee for the Payment of Outstanding Salary Liabilities, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta (R), speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee on modalities for utilizing the Paris Club refund in settling workers arrears in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Chairman, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Lagos Branch, Comrade Tokunbo Korodo addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Cross section of Petroleum Tankers Drivers Branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers during a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsiblebullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan 3 important things ex-president said in letter to...bullet
3 Adeosun "We have no choice but borrow $29.9B" - Finance ministerbullet

Local

Diezani Alison Madueke.
Diezani Alison-Madueke  Sagay reacts to ex-minister’s claim of innocence, says she should prepare for trial
Dieziani Alison-Madueke
Diezani Alison-Madueke Ex-minister slams EFCC, Buhari, says she never stole from Nigeria
Al-Mizan Newspaper
Shiites Al-Mizan Newspaper denies links with notorious sect
Ibrahim Magu
Ibrahim Magu ‘Senate rejected EFCC boss’ confirmation because they have something to hide,’ CACOL says