President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly held a meeting with military service chiefs at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport before departing for a 10 day vacation.

According to a report by Channels TV, the president had the meeting with the military chiefs behind closed doors.

The meeting was confirmed by the President via his official Twitter handle which read: “Before leaving I met with the Security Chiefs. We will continue to work to fulfill our promise to confront all security challenges head-on.”

Speaking on the meeting, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Abayomi Olanishakin said the meeting was to give the President an update on the movement of a stand-by troop to The Gambia.

The president has been a mediator in the political crisis in the West African country and the briefing lasted for about one hour.