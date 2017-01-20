President Buhari had a one hour meeting with the Nigerian military chiefs behind closed doors before departing Nigeria for a 10 days vacation.
According to a report by Channels TV, the president had the meeting with the military chiefs behind closed doors.
The meeting was confirmed by the President via his official Twitter handle which read: “Before leaving I met with the Security Chiefs. We will continue to work to fulfill our promise to confront all security challenges head-on.”
Speaking on the meeting, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Abayomi Olanishakin said the meeting was to give the President an update on the movement of a stand-by troop to The Gambia.
The president has been a mediator in the political crisis in the West African country and the briefing lasted for about one hour.