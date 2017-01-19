The publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi have been arrested by policemen after a raid at the Abuja office of the media house.

According to a report by Punch Newspaper, the security operatives stormed the head office of Premium Times in Abuja on Thursday, January 19, 2017 arresting Olorunyomi alongside a female journalist, Evelyn Okakwu.

The report further narrated that the raid and arrest is believed to be in connection with online newspaper's report on Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Premium Times had written on an alleged plan by the Code of Conduct Bureau to invite Buratai for asset verification aside other stories regarding the Nigerian army.

Just last week, the Nigerian Army had threatened to take action against the medium if it failed to retract the stories but the editors called the Army's bluff and wrote a scathing editorial against the army authorities.

This is coming barely one week after the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore was arrested, detained and released by the Police.