65 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been arrested by the Rivers state police command.

The IPOB members were arrested for allegedly holding an unauthorised meeting in Port Harcourt, reports say.

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers police commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operation, Ahmed Magaji said the Biafra agitators took laws into their hands and disrupted the peace of the state.

According to Daily Post, Magaji said “the action of IPOB members violated an act, which was contrary to section 41C of criminal Code Act, Cap C37 laws of the Federation 2014, which he said amounted to treasonable felony.”

He also dismissed claims that some IPOB members were killed by his men, saying that the police only used teargas to disperse the crowd.

Magaji said “We called you here to let you know that 65 members of the IPOB were arrested during a protest held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

“The IPOB members came out in thousands to disrupt public peace in the city despite earlier warnings that unauthorized gatherings are not allowed anywhere in this state.

“It is also important to let you know that It is very untrue that anyone was killed during the protest by IPOB members in Port Harcourt.

“The Police used minimal force to discharge the agitators. No shot was fired.”