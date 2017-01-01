Pensioners :  Banks prevented us from celebrating Christmas and New Year

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has slammed commercial banks for failing to pay pensioners after receiving allocation from the federal government, thereby preventing the pensioners from celebrating Christmas and New Year.

Arashi Lawal, the Vice-Chairman, NUP, Federal Branch, said the banks failed to pay the money which was money was specifically meant to settle December 2016 pensions for the federal retirees.

“This is unfair; some of the banks have paid a few pensioners but three big banks have not paid a larger number of the retirees. And we are aware that our money is with them because the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate told us that the money had been released to them.

“It is sad to see your colleagues getting paid while you are not paid. This means bleak Christmas and New Year for those not paid,” he said.

The Head Corporate Communications, PTAD, Theodora Amechi, said the organisation was “engaging with the relevant authorities to ensure a quick resolution of the problem; I urge the pensioners to please bear with us. The 33 per cent arrears will also be paid as soon as funds are available.”

Some pensioners who spoke to newsmen lamented the hardship the non-payment has caused them in the yuletide season, slamming the banks for their insensitivity.

Written by Victor Agboga