Patience Jonathan Ozhekome backs ex-First Lady against EFCC over frozen accounts

Mike Ozhekome has said Patience Jonathan remains the owner of the monies in the account frozen by EFCC because it is a resulting trust.

Outspoken Nigerian lawyer, Mike Ozhekome has thrown his legal weight behind ex-First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan in her case against the EFCC.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, Ozhekome has insisted that the frozen accounts of the ex-First Lady by the EFCC is unjust as the monies in question remains hers.

Ozhekome insisted that as the fictitious companies recently convicted by Justice Babs Kuewumi have not done any profitable business, the money in their accounts belongs to Patience Jonathan.

She has the card. She at all material times operated the accounts. The companies never operated it," Ozhekome said.

Labeling the process as a resulting trust, Ozhekome said a resulting trust is a money saved in a company’s account but which does not belong to the company, adding that it is the law to allow the “owner” have their money back.

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan play

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan

(Total Media)

 

In his words: “The accounts of Patience Jonathan were opened in the names of the companies but never did any profitable business to earn that kind of money. This money belongs to Patience Jonathan. We call it a resulting trust,” he explained.

ALSO READ: EFCC freezes another bank account of Patience Jonathan

The resumed hearing which has been adjourned to April 6, 2017 by Justice Mohammed Idris will see Ozhekome serving the application on the prosecution, and the commencement of hearing on all pending applications.

This is as a result of the lawyer's failed effort to seek a fresh application of the anti-graft agency on his personal frozen accounts but the prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, refused to accept the application.

