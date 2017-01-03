Patience Jonathan EFCC goes after ex-First Lady's cousin who 'owns' N9bn accounts

  • Published:
Patience Jonathan play

Patience Jonathan

(NTA)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has put Patience Jonathan's cousin, Esther Oba, on its watch list after it was discovered that she (Oba) is being used as a front for the ex-first lady's N9 billion bank accounts.

According to Punch, citing an EFCC source, the anti-graft agency began investigating Oba after identifying her as one of the owners of the accounts bearing the signature of Mrs Jonathan.

The EFCC said the accounts had Oba's Bank Verification Number (BVN) but carry Patience's signature.

Oba also allegedly possesses two valid Nigerian passports which bear the same name, picture but signatures.

The source was quoted as saying: "After we froze Patience Jonathan's accounts a few months ago, we continued to investigate the former First Lady. We then stumbled on some accounts, which did not bear her name but had her signature.

"We realised that one Esther Oba, who we believe is Patience's cousin, had been operating some accounts for her. The accounts had Oba's BVN but carried Patience's signature. So we began investigating Oba.

"Immigration confirmed that the two passports are indeed valid. They bear the same name, picture and details but different signature. So, they have also launched an investigation into the matter. Obviously this is a case of fraud"

ALSO READ: 'Patience Jonathan made $15M from small legitimate gifts,’ Group claims

All efforts to locate Oba have been futile, the source said, adding that the EFCC has hired some forensic experts to study the signatures.

"Oba's signature and that of Patience look exactly alike. But in order to build a solid case, we are hiring some forensic experts to study the signature and give us a report which would be able to present in court," the source said.

The source added that the BVN has made it difficult for politically-exposed people to keep huge money in their accounts - so they open accounts with other people's identities but make use of their own signatures so that only the sponsors can have access to the accounts.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

