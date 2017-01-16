Osinbajo VP visits Niger Delta for peace talks [PHOTOS]

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently in the Niger Delta for talks on how to bring an end to the militant attacks in the area.

Osinbajo’s first stop was in Delta State where he was received by Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Vice President was accompanied by Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

Osinbajo will pay a courtesy call on the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom and also meet with a cross section of Niger Delta people in a 7,000 capacity pavilion at Oporoza.

ALSO READ: How Buhari chose Osinbajo as VP over Tinubu, Fashola

The Vice President will also visit Bayelsa state and Rivers state for peace talks.