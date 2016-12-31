Osinbajo :  VP jets out of Nigeria for end of year vacation

Osinbajo is on a short vacation to one of the smaller Arab nations with the rest of his family
Mr. Laolu Akande who is the VP's spokesperson told Pulse that "Osinbajo is on a short end of year vacation abroad with his family. He left after Christmas and is expected back in Nigeria early next week".
Pulse has been able to independently verify that Nigeria's Vice President is holidaying somewhere in the middle East..in one of the smaller Arab nations.
Osinbajo who heads the economic management team within the Presidency, is sure to have his plate full upon his return with Nigeria's economic realities looking rather grim since the turn of the year.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.