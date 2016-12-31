Osinbajo :  VP jets out of Nigeria for end of year vacation

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been out of Nigeria for a short end of year vacation, Pulse can exclusively report.

Mr. Laolu Akande who is the VP's spokesperson told Pulse that "Osinbajo is on a short end of year vacation abroad with his family. He left after Christmas and is expected back in Nigeria early next week".

Pulse has been able to independently verify that Nigeria's Vice President is holidaying somewhere in the middle East..in one of the smaller Arab nations.

Osinbajo who heads the economic management team within the Presidency, is sure to have his plate full upon his return with Nigeria's economic realities looking rather grim since the turn of the year.