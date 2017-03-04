Osinbajo, Obasanjo How acting President prepares for his speeches

So much has been said of how Acting President Yemi Osinbajo's governance style has been remarkably different from that of his boss.

But there's one tiny detail of Osinbajo's preparation as a leader that the rest of the world has probably overlooked.

It has to do with how he prepares for his speeches and how he writes his speeches.

Let's break it down because you asked.

Most leaders depend on speechwriters to help them craft line after line of their speeches.

Osinbajo probably crafts his speeches himself. It is little wonder that he delivers them with such conviction.

There are after all, his own words.

How do we know this?

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is celebrating 80 (his football age... he said so himself) years on earth in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Osinbajo was one of those pencilled to deliver speeches to celebrate Obasanjo at this event that was a roll call of who is who in Nigeria and the continent.

Everyone from Obasanjo to Christopher Kolade--former Chairman of SURE-P--delivered their remarks thanks to printed words on a piece of paper.

As everyone delivered their speeches and as the event progressed, Osinbajo was busy with his i-Pad.

Pulse was seated right above the dignitaries on the 1st floor, in a podium that seats thousands of guests inside the Obasanjo presidential library.

We kept our eyes on Osinbajo. He was hitting at his i-Pad the entire time.

Osinbajo was drafting his speech.

When the compere reeled out his name as a representative of President Muhammadu Buhari who is away on medical vacation, Osinbajo stepped up to the podium, his i-Pad in his grasp.

He gave a short speech--the shortest of them all--while glancing briefly at his i-Pad.

The rest of the speech were words he hadn't written down. He had committed the rest to memory.

Now you know how Osinbajo prepares for his speeches.

He's an I-pad wielding--millennial Acting President.

