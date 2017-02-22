Acting-President Yemi Osinbajo today rejected four bills forwarded to the executive by the National Assembly for assent.

The bills are: Dangerous Drug Amendment Bill, 2016; National Lottery Bill, 2016; Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill, 2016, and Agricultural Credit Scheme Bill, 2016.

Senate President Bukola Saraki disclosed this during plenary on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 via a letter by Prof Osinbajo.

From a copy of Acting-President Osinbajo's letter seen by Pulse, here are reasons why the four bills were rejected.

1. Dangerous Drug Amendment Bill, 2016

Pro Osinbajo said: "The rationale for withholding assent to the bill are the concerns regarding certain words and phrases utilising the draft is inconsistent with the principal Act for example section 6 of the bill with section 21 of the principal Act and the spirit behind the proposed amendments."

2. National Lottery Bill, 2016

He said: "Pursuant to 68 4 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. I hereby convey to the senate my decision to withhold assent to the National Lottery amendment bill 2016 recently passed by the national assembly.

“The rationale for withholding assent to the bill is the existence of a pending legal challenge to the competence of the national assembly to legislate on the subject matter."

3. Agricultural Credit Scheme Bill, 2016.

The Acting-President said: “Pursuant to section 58 4 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999. I hereby convey my decision to withhold assent the Agriculture guarantee scheme fund amendment bill 2016 recently passed by the national assembly.

“The reason for withholding assent to the bill are the concerns surrounding board composition, funding arrangements, probation of the liability of funds and proposals to increase levels of uncollateralised loans from N5,000 to N250,000."

4. Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill

Osinbajo said: "Pursuant to 58 4 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. I hereby convey my decision to withhold assent to a currency freezing order amendment bill recently passed by the national assembly.

"The rationale for withholding assent to the bill is a concern regarding modalities for communication of assets and forfeiture orders."

Senate President Saraki, thereafter referred the matter to the legal department of the National Assembly for advice and interpretation.