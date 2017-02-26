Obasanjo Buhari has not disappointed me - ex-President

Obasanjo has said he is not disappointed with the performance of President Buhari led administration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
obasanjo play

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo (NAN)

Obasanjo “I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times”

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he is not disappointed with the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reviewing the performance of the administration in an interview with The Gaurdian, Obasanjo said the Buhari administration has stepped up efforts on the foreign policy segment.

In his words:  “I don’t know about what is your direction or wrong direction. But what I know is that President Buhari has not disappointed me. From what I know of him and what he has done, he has not disappointed me.

Obasanjo visits Buhari play

Obasanjo visits Buhari

(Presidency)

 

“You can come to whatever conclusion you want to. In my book I said, and that is not running him down; I said he is not strong on the economy and he is not. In fact, I also said he is not strong on foreign affairs, although he has somewhat improved on foreign affairs.

“But in the areas we know he is strong, he is doing his best. He is doing his best in fighting insurgency; he is trying his best in trying to fight corruption. So where you are facing is entirely unto you. You may be facing east or west or north.”

Obasanjo however said the youths lacked opportunities despite the availability of facilities for empowerment.

