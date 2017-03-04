Obasanjo At 80 Ex President 'bounced' at his own party

It's not often that you get to be rough-handled by bouncers at your own party.

So, we consider this newsworthy. Don't even hate.

Well, former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo, had a raw deal at the hands of some stern looking chaps he hired to keep out the bad guys at his birthday party.

Obasanjo is celebrating 80 years of age the entire weekend and Pulse has been at the sprawling Obasanjo presidential library in Abeokuta , the Ogun State capital, where a sequence of events to celebrate the 'Ebora of Owu', have been holding.

Saturday's event was massively attended and the bouncers were having a hard time on their hands as guests poured in.

Immediate past Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan, waltzed past Pulse and whispered a 'hello' our way after we had yelled our pleasantries.

He was spotting his trademark bowler hat and Niger Delta attire.

And then President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, walked in.

And then the embattled Chairman of the PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, had a moment with Pulse and walked in.

Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia, Emeka Anyaoku, Christopher Kolade, Ernest Shonekan, Ben Murray-Bruce, Godswill Akpabio, Femi Otedola, Bola Tinubu, Akinwunmi Ambode, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sule Lamido, you just name them....

Presidents of several African countries and serving Nigerian Governors and Ministers were making a beeline for the adjoining entrance and the bouncers were having a hard time identifying who was who and keeping unwanted guests out.

ALSO READ: "Buhari has not disappointed me," Obasanjo says

Word probably got to Obasanjo that some of his 'invited' guests were being turned back at the gate.

Or being subjected to all kinds of interrogation.

In one flash, we saw 'Baba' demanding answers from the bouncers.

Once a soldier....

Before you could say '80', Obasanjo and some of the bouncers were roughening themselves up.

Obasanjo was forcing himself in or trying to force himself in.

But the bouncers were having none of it.

What ensued was a mini scuffle and melee.

Pulse was caught in the middle of it all.

We were ducking blows at this point.

It was difficult to know where the punches were emanating from.

Obasanjo says he doesn't know his real age, but at 80, we have to say that he still packs a punch and a half.

After the melee, Pulse spotted Dayo Adeneye (aka D-one) who is now a commissioner in Ogun State.

We wanted help with getting the official media tags since everyone was making such a fuss about them.

"You just saw baba being roughened up. Sorry, I can't help you. The tags are exhausted".

"Sir", Pulse pleaded, "We can't come all the way from Lagos and not cover this event.... Our bosses will have us for dinner... "

"Look, I am only trying to help...wait till after the event".

"No... We are..." Pulse was on bended knees at this point.

At Pulse, we really don't take No for an answer. We were born that way.

This time however, D-one walked out on us in a huff, muttering something about not being able to help.

We went for another Obasanjo aide who is a friend of this writer.

"Even baba was bounced... What do you want me to do? "

The event itself, after we did manage to get in?

Fantastic!

Pulse was perched on the 1st floor and had a bird's eye view of all that transpired.

The roll call of attendees was a star cast of leaders across Africa.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was in the building.

We smiled at Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun who was regally dressed. Let's just say she didn't return the smile.

We are in a recession, after all. Smiles are expensive these days.

We'll fill you in on other details of the birthday bash subsequently.

This was just a story of how celebrants get bounced at their own events....

Do you copy?