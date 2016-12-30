Home > Local >

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi :  Kwara community pledges support for Ooni of Ife

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Kwara community pledges support for Ooni of Ife

Oba Daniel Dada, the traditional ruler of the community pledged his support for Ooni of Ife during the town’s 2016 annual get-together in Egosi.

  • Published:
Ooni of Ife play

Ooni of Ife

(dailypost)

Ooni of Ife Monarch, BoI sign N1bn MoU to empower youths, women
Sokoto Durbar Buhari, Obasanjo, Saraki, others attend Sultan's 10th anniversary [PHOTOS]
Olojo Festival Ooni counsels Yoruba on peace, unity
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi "I'm a Muslim but I love Jesus Christ" - Emir of Kano
Olojo Festival Osun state government to kick-off festival with exhibition
Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan of Sokoto says suicide bombers are going to hell
InAbuja BoI, UNDP strike $2m deal on solar energy
Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ooni of Ife partners BOI to train 150 youths in agriculture
Pulse Nigeria Media company wins Best Nigerian Entertainment Online Platform Award [PHOTOS]
Ooni Of Ife My kingdom has one of the largest gold deposits in Nigeria – Monarch says

The people of Egosi in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara say they would continue to  support the  Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his efforts to reunite Yoruba leaders.

Oba Daniel Dada, the traditional ruler of the community,  made the pledge during the town’s 2016 annual get-together in Egosi, on Thursday.

Dada said the Ooni had by such singular effort, since assuming the throne, laid a vital positive precedent for other Yoruba leaders to emulate in promoting the desired socio-economic development  of  the region.

He cited  Ogunwusi’s   rich and endowed educational and cultural background, saying these were being deployed  for the overall benefit of the  Yoruba race.

Dada urged the Ooni not to succumb to unnecessary intimidation and  distractions  in his efforts  to liberate his people, saying that the community would continue to channel resources toward achieving his  success on the throne.

The monarch, who is also the Elegosi of Egosi kingdom, said the annual get-together was a way of promoting development among the people of the community  irrespective of their political or religious affiliations.

He said that the community had since its movement to its present site on  Otun road  embarked on projects geared toward impacting positively on the living standard of the people through communal efforts.

The monarch  listed such projects to include the  community’s  security post, rural electrification, building of  community schools and health centres.

Dada called on both the State and Federal Governments to assist the community in  the establishment of more  basic  infrastructural facilities for the overall benefit of the people.

Ayinla Lawal, the President of Egosi Development Union, urged the people of the community not to relent in contributing their quota  to the  development of   the community.

Chief Sam Oni, the Elemo of Egosi, in his remarks, advocated for specific roles for states in strengthening the capacities of firms and institution in tackling the nation’s present economic hardship.

Oni, a retired personnel of   Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), also advised government at all levels to prioritise mechanised agriculture as an antidote to fight poverty, hunger and unemployment.

Chief Sunday Adetona, the Odofin Egosi, on his part, called on the state government to consider Oba Dada for elevation to the next status of office in the grading process to boost his  development efforts.

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
3 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet

Local

Oloye of Oye Ekiti
In Ekiti Oye monarch sacks chief over alleged dishonesty, indiscipline
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State
Amosun Governor signs 2017 budget to law
Abiola Ajimobi
Ajimobi Gov presents N207B as 2017 budget to state assembly
Maikanti Baru
Baru We’ll make money from gas – NNPC boss