Nnamdi Kanu Court strikes out six charges against IPOB leader, 3 others

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday struck out six out of the 11 charges preferred against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and three others.

The other defendants are: David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

Nyako held that the six charges were not supported by proof of evidence by the prosecution, but sustained the other five charges.

She said there was no evidence before the court to prove that IPOB, which was allegedly managed by the defendants was an unlawful society.

The judge sustained charges of count 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8, which all the defendants entered a fresh plea of not guilty.

The sustained charges bordered on conspiracy, treasonable felony, publication of defamatory matter and Kanu’s alleged importation of goods contrary to Section 47(2)(a) of the Customs and Excise Management Act, Cap C45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

In count three of the remaining charges, the Federal Government alleged that Kanu had in a broadcast he made in London on April 28, 2015, through Radio Biafra, disparaged President Muhammadu Buhari.

He referred to Buhari as a “Pedophile, a terrorist, an idiot and an embodiment of evil.”

The judge adjourned the matter till March 20 and 21 to commence trial of the defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), recalls that on the last adjourned date, counsel to Kanu, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, filed an application, seeking to quash the charges against the four defendants.

He also informed the court of another application challenging the competence of the charges against the defendants.

Ejiofor said that the proof of evidence did not support the charges against Kanu to warrant his continual detention.