Nigerian Army Military denies mass killing of Igbo youths allegation

The spokesman of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, described the report as an unjustified, invidious and over flogged accusation.

  • Published:
Nigerian Army Troops play

Nigerian Army Troops

(Punch)

Boko Haram War against terrorists is over – Military
Buratai Nigeria to deploy 800 soldiers to Darfur for Peacekeeping
Mohammed Alkali Army recovers weapons, uniforms of slain policemen
Boko Haram Army says terrorists have fled Sambisa forever
Boko Haram ‘We have many of our members in Lagos’ - Arrested suspect
Boko Haram Army bars soldiers from posting photos, videos on social media during operation
Boko Haram Buratai tells soldiers to be vigilant in spite of terrorist group's defeat
Chibok Girls Army confirms rescue of another kidnapped girl
Army Military to launch Operation Accord to curb herdsmen, farmers clash

The Nigerian Army has refuted the ‘mass killing of Igbo youths’ allegation by the Campaign for Democracy (CD), an online publication recently.

Col. Sagir Musa, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, in a statement in Awka on Sunday, described it as “an “unjustified, invidious and over flogged accusation’’.

He said the CD claimed that “no fewer than 2000 Igbo youths had been killed by the Nigerian Army under the guise of Rules of Engagement’’.

He said that other publication allegations including “Military Killed 150 Pro-Biafra Protesters’’ had also been severally thoroughly refuted in many media platforms by the Nigerian Army.

“It is the same position that this rejoinder has soundly adopted.

“For emphasis and clarity, the Nigerian Army as an accountable, morally and professionally sound organisation had variously through its Human Rights Desk at the Army Headquarters, painstakingly investigated allegations of rights violations.

“The results indicated specifically that this claim is false, malicious and should therefore be ignored for the sake of Nigeria.

“Instructively, the Nigerian Army under its constitutional authorization to aid Civil Authority and Military Aid to Civil Power must continue to act in the best interest of the nation (in collaboration with other security agencies).

“This included, de-escalating violence and checkmating security threats across the nation.

“This task must be done, in spite of the sordid propaganda and possible politicization of the issue by ill meaning Nigerians,’’ Musa said.

“Looking at the recurrent posture of this allegation, the 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes to state that relevant authorities in the South East are at liberty to set up an inquiry into this accusation.

“This is with the view to getting to the roots and end of this obnoxious and unfounded claim,’’ he said.

ALSO READ: Military to launch operation against violent herdsmen – Defence Spokesman

According to him, the relevant authorities in the South East are at liberty to set up an inquiry into the accusation to get to the roots and end of the obnoxious and unfounded claim.

Image
  • From left: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal sadiq Abubakar; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai; President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Amiral Ebuk-Ete Ibas cutting the 74th Birthday cake of the President at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Saturda 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (L) receiving a Birthady Card from the Minister of Defence, Brig.Gen. Mansur Dan- Ali during a special 74th Birthday Parade for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (L) receiving a Birthady Card from Commander, Guards Brigade, Mohammed Yusuf during a special 74th Birthday Parade for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari inspecting Guard of Honour by Special Female Quater Guards during a special 74th Birthday Parade for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja  
  • Female Guards at a a special 74th Birthday Parade for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari inspecting Guard of Honour by Nigerian Army during a special 74th Birthday Parade for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja 
  • ECOWAS 50TH ORDINARY SESSION 
  • ECOWAS MEETING 
  • ECOWAS MEETING 
  • From left: President Muhammadu Buhari; ECOWAS Chairman / Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Chairman ECOWAS Commission, Marcel de Souza at the Fiftieth Ordinary Session of the EOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja 
  • Decoration in preparation for Christmas at Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island in Lagos 
  • United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR),Filippo Grandi (2n R); The Representative of the UNHCR to Nigeria, Angele Dikongue-Atangana (R); and other officials of UNHCR, during the arrival of the high commisioner at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja 
  • UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR REFUGEES ARRIVES IN ABUJA Pic.12. Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to Nigeria, Angele Dikongue-Atangana (2nd R),introducing the officials of the Commission in Abuja to UN High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR), Filippo Grandi in Abuja 
  • From Left: General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers and the wife of the Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, during the Second Rivers State Christmas Carol on Friday night in Port harcourt  
  • Cross section choristers at the Second Rivers State Christmas on Friday night in port harcourt ( 
  • From left: Corps Transport Standardisation Officer, FRSC, Corps Commander, Albert Moore; National President, National Freight Haulers Association, (NFHA), Chief Jackson Bent, and NFHA Deputy National President, Raymond Ugwu, during the National Conference and Launching of 2016/2017 Permit in Abuja  
  • From left: Corps Transport Standardization Officer FRSC, Corps Commander, Albert Moore, National President, National Freight Haulers Association, (NFHA), Chief Jackson Bent, and Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Suleiman Dauda, during the of Launching of 2016/2017 Permit in Abuja 
  • Managing Directors, Planet Technologies Limited (L), speaking to the participants at the Training of Trainers workshop in Nasarawa on on Saturday 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
2 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
IDPs in Jos
IDP Yobe Govt to empower group with 4,836 livestocks