Niger Delta The problem of the region is not about amnesty allowances – Militants

The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Democratic Front (NDPDF), General Playboy has said that the problem of the militants in the Niger Delta is beyond amnesty allowances for ex-militants.

According to Punch, the militant leader said the struggle will not stop even if the Federal Government pays the backlog of salaries owed the former war lords.

He also called on the government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, adding that there is no Niger Delta without Biafra.

General Playboy said “The problem of Niger Delta is not about paying stipends or allowances to former militants. Some of the people, who embraced amnesty, were not the real agitators and so, they are not part of the struggle.

“The Niger Delta issue is beyond the payment of backlog of allowances. That is not what we are looking for. If you want peace, release Nnamdi Kanu. There can never be Niger Delta without Biafra.

“The Federal Government should face the real issue. Allowance payment or declaring a new amnesty programme is not the issue.

“For President Buhari to continue to hold Nnamdi Kanu, even when the whole world has told him to release him, shows that he (President) is not ready for peace.”