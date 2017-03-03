Niger Delta Oil companies might move their HQs to region

There are indications that the International Oil Companies might be asked to move their headquarters to the Niger Delta.

According to Premium Times, the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has directed the Minister of state for petroleum, Ibe Kachikuw to work out a way forward.

This is as a result of demands from indigenes of the oil producing areas in Akwa Ibom state.

The Acting President, during his visit to Akwa Ibom on Thursday, March 2, 2017, had an interactive session with stakeholders and community leaders.

Osinbajo’s visit is part of the Federal Government’s move to restore peace to the trouble Niger Delta region.

One of the community leaders, Nduese Essien who spoke during the town hall meeting, said Akwa Ibom has nothing to show that it is the highest oil producing state in the country.

Essien, a former minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, said “When they (NNPC workers) come to Akwa Ibom to supervise oil production, where they are joint venture partners with oil companies, they stay in the tents provided by the oil companies.

“None of the NNPC subsidiaries is located in Akwa Ibom State. There’s no oil depot in the state for refined petroleum products. The communities are neither stakeholders nor shareholders in the oil business.

“Apart from the 13 per cent oil derivation money paid to the state government, the oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom have nothing to show for several years of oil exploration in the state.

“The federal government has shown no interest in meaningful development and presence in the areas, other than providing policemen and other security personnel in the area.

“They only provide policemen and other security to ensure that oil flows uninterrupted in the area.

“The oil services companies come from outside Akwa Ibom with their workers whose taxis are paid to their places of residence. The auxiliary benefits and the multiplier effects of operating in the oil producing area are therefore lost.”

“We can no longer guarantee that the youth will continue to listen to us if the federal government continues to ignore us.

“Today, all those impediments ranging from lack of airport, road network, housing, and accommodation have been conquered. They don’t have any excuse not to move their headquarters to Akwa Ibom,“ he added.

In his response, Kachilwu promised to look into their compaints and ensure that all the issues are handled.

He said “This state is not just known as the highest producer of oil in Nigeria, it is also the most peaceful state.

“I would not have been able to deliver some of the results we are seeing today without the support of the people of this state.”

Osinbajo was also conferred with the chieftaincy title of Obong Emem Ibom by the Akwa Ibom state Traditional Rulers Council.