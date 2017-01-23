NAPTIP Agency arrests 80 human traffickers

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons Edo/Delta command arrested 80 suspected human traffickers in 2016, the Zonal Commander of the agency, Mr Ebenezer Odita, said on Monday.

Odita told NAN that within the period under review, more than 194 victims were rescued.

He added that those rescued were mainly teenagers in the age bracket of between 10 and 13 years.

He said that most of the suspects were arrested in various car parks in Lagos and Ibadan, as well as in Benin based on petitions from the parents of the victims.

The Zonal Commander said the agency has secured conviction for three suspected human traffickers in 2016., while it still had about 31 cases pending in various courts.

He said that the three convicts were expected to serve jail terms of two, 10 and 14 years respectively.

The statistics of suspects arrested showed that about 80 per cent of them were women.

He explained that most of the victims were lured with promises that they would be taken to European countries to get jobs.

Odita advised parents who were in the habit of encouraging their children to travel abroad to seek greener pasture to be stop giving such advice.

“Recession should not encourage slavery,” he said.

Odita appealed to the media to assist the agency in its enlightenment campaign against human and child trafficking.