N-Power 2,744 beneficiaries posted to place of work in Gombe

No fewer than 2, 744 beneficiaries of N-Power programme of the Federal Government have been successfully posted to places of their primary assignment in Gombe State.

Hajiya Maryam Mele, the Focal Person, Office of the Vice President and Special Adviser to Gombe state Governor on Social Investment, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe Thursday.

N-Power programme was designed by the Federal Government to drastically reduce youth unemployment.

The focus is to provide young graduates and non-graduates with the skills, tools and livelihood to enable them advance from unemployment to employment, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The first phase of N-Power will target Nigeria’s critical needs in education, agriculture, technology, creative, construction and artisanal industries.

N-Power is also preparing Nigeria for a global outsourcing push where young Nigerians can export their services to work on global projects that earn Nigeria foreign exchange.

“In Gombe state, we initially have about 3,048 beneficiaries, among them 2,696 were successfully verified during the first verification, while 290 were absent,’’ she said.

Mele said added that out of the 290 absentees, 48 of them had now been verified and called on those who were not verified to come for the exercise before Jan. 15.

She said all the beneficiaries had already began work.

According to her, the beneficiaries have also started receiving their monthly allowance.

She urged them to dedicate themselves to their duty and abide by the rules and regulations of where they were posted for effective service delivery.

Mele commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiating the programme, adding that it had impacted positively on the lives of the beneficiaries and their relatives.

She also commended the efforts of Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of the state for his moral and financial support for the success of the programme in the state.

Malam Bala Abubakar, one of the beneficiaries confirmed that they had started receiving their N30,000 allowances through their bank accounts.

Abubakar expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the successful takeoff of the programme in the state.

He pledged to dedicate himself to duty to ensure effective service delivery.

Another beneficiary Umar Bashir, also said that they he received alert for the month of December, adding that this would impact positively on his life.