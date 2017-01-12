N-Power 2,744 beneficiaries posted to place of work in Gombe

N-Power programme was designed by the Federal Government to drastically reduce youth unemployment.

  • Published:
N-Power play

N-Power initiative of the Federal Government aimed at creating jobs for the youth.

(N-Power)

N-Power Jigawa Govt recruits 2,300 teachers under job creation programme
N-Power Official says 2,246 benefiting from programme in Sokoto
N-Power Gombe screens 2,698 applicants
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov flags off N41M empowerment for women
N-Power Shortlisted candidates still under verification in Bayelsa
Osinbajo VP's aide says FG to provide N-power teachers with tablet devices
Yahaya Bello Governor kick-starts N-Power project for 4,521 beneficiaries

No fewer than 2, 744 beneficiaries of N-Power programme of the Federal Government have been successfully posted to places of their primary assignment in Gombe State.

Hajiya Maryam Mele, the Focal Person, Office of the Vice President and Special Adviser to Gombe state Governor on Social Investment, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe Thursday.

N-Power programme was designed by the Federal Government to drastically reduce youth unemployment.

The focus is to provide young graduates and non-graduates with the skills, tools and livelihood to enable them advance from unemployment to employment, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The first phase of N-Power will target Nigeria’s critical needs in education, agriculture, technology, creative, construction and artisanal industries.

N-Power is also preparing Nigeria for a global outsourcing push where young Nigerians can export their services to work on global projects that earn Nigeria foreign exchange.

“In Gombe state, we initially have about 3,048 beneficiaries, among them 2,696 were successfully verified during the first verification, while 290 were absent,’’ she said.

Mele said added that out of the 290 absentees, 48 of them had now been verified and called on those who were not verified to come for the exercise before Jan. 15.

She said all the beneficiaries had already began work.

According to her, the beneficiaries have also started receiving their monthly allowance.

She urged them to dedicate themselves to their duty and abide by the rules and regulations of where they were posted for effective service delivery.

Mele commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiating the programme, adding that it had impacted positively on the lives of the beneficiaries and their relatives.

She also commended the efforts of Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of the state for his moral and financial support for the success of the programme in the state.

Malam Bala Abubakar, one of the beneficiaries confirmed that they had started receiving their N30,000 allowances through their bank accounts.

Abubakar expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the successful takeoff of the programme in the state.

He pledged to dedicate himself to duty to ensure effective service delivery.

Another beneficiary Umar Bashir, also said that they he received alert for the month of December, adding that this would impact positively on his life. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 NUPENG Oil workers begin 3-day warning strike todaybullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former President named in Italian bribery...bullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Real reason General Overseer stepped downbullet

Local

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Vice President to visit Niger Delta on January 16
Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.
Fatai Owoseni Commissioner of Police says Chivita workers’ protest was professionally handled
 
Nnamdi Kanu ‘I’m a freedom fighter, Buhari is a coup plotter,’ IPOB leader says
Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura
In Nasarawa LG workers get full salary