Audu Maikori Music exec regains freedom

Audu Maikori has regained freedom after he was reportedly arrested for spreading false information over Southern Kaduna killings.

Chocolate music boss, Audu Maikori has regained freedom after he was picked up by the police over a false tweet.

Audu has falsely tweeted that some students were killed as a result of the Southern Kaduna crisis.

The tweet which generated so much controversy was later found to be false as the tertiary institution deny such occurence.

Though Maikori had apologise for misinforming the general public claiming he was misinformed by one of his staff.

 

Maikori was reportedly released on Saturday, February 18, 2017 after top personalities that include Oby Ezekwesili and Femi Fani Kayode waded into the matter.

 

Confirming the Maikori's release, one of the music acts on Chocolate City, MI tweeted his appreciation to the support shown towards the music exec.

