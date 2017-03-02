Muhammad Badaru Jigawa Governor appoints 8 new permanent secretaries

The appointments followed the sacking of 14 permanent secretaries on July 14, 2016 by the state governor.

  • Published:
Jigawa state Governor, Muhammad Badaru play

Jigawa state Governor, Muhammad Badaru

(Information)

N-Power Jigawa Govt recruits 2,300 teachers under job creation programme
Muhammad Badaru Jigawa Government not owning to any worker or pensioner
In Kano Jigawa Senator dies after brief illness
In Jigawa Governor Badaru retires 14 Permanent Secretaries

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries.

This is contained in a statement issued in Dutse on Thursday by the Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa.

The appointees include Ibrahim, Nasir Mahmud, Musa Diginsa, Bello Madaka, Dr M.A Kainuwa, Lawan Ringim, Aliyu Shungurun and Hauwa Zakari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointments followed the sacking of 14 permanent secretaries on July 14, 2016 by the state governor.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
2 Xenophobia TUC accuse SA govt, security agencies of targeting Nigeriansbullet
3 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau,...bullet

Local

NAPTIP rescues 146 victims of human trafficking in Kano Zone - Official
Human Trafficking 5,000 Nigerian girls trapped in Mali - NAPTIP
Olisa Metuh
Olisa Metuh Former PDP spokesman's trial stalls again due to adjournment
Tony Attah
NLNG Company says no recent explosion at gas pipeline
Dr. Dakuku Peterside
Dakuku Peterside NIMASA DG seeks support of traditional rulers on economic diversification