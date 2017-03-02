Muhammad Badaru Jigawa Governor appoints 8 new permanent secretaries

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries.

This is contained in a statement issued in Dutse on Thursday by the Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa.

The appointees include Ibrahim, Nasir Mahmud, Musa Diginsa, Bello Madaka, Dr M.A Kainuwa, Lawan Ringim, Aliyu Shungurun and Hauwa Zakari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointments followed the sacking of 14 permanent secretaries on July 14, 2016 by the state governor.