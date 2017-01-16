In Kogi State workers protest result of 'ghost' screening exercise

The result of the screening of ghost workers in Kogi State has seen workers of the state government protesting on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state. play

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

(Pmnewsnigeria)

MMM Kogi youths celebrate return of Ponzi scheme
Boko Haram DSS arrests 4 suspected terrorists in Lagos
5,000 Stipend FG reveals details of how beneficiaries are selected
Buhari ‘People of Kogi still have faith in president,’ Yahaya Bello says
Osinbajo Beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer were identified before May 29, 2015 — Presidency
Buhari 'Don't believe Fayose,' Presidency insists payment of 5,000 stipend is in progress

Workers of the Kogi State government have reportedly embarked on a protest in the capital following the release of the results of the ghost workers screening exercise.

According to a report by Tribune, the workers protested the results of the screening exercise which the Kogi State Government embarked upon on Monday, January 16, 2017.

It was further reported that the protest erupted after some workers of the Lokoja local government area expressed dissatisfaction and anger for being screened out.

The protest, it was also reported has created palpable fear and anxiety in the other 20 local government areas as workers await the result of cleared workers.

Trouble started at the Lokoja local government area secretariat in the morning when some staff members that resumed for duty discovered that the list of those that were successful and unsuccessful at the screening had been pasted on the wall of one of the offices.

Protesting workers, who were prevented from causing havoc by stern looking security operatives, claimed over 300 workers had been screened out and referred to as ghost workers by the state government.

ALSO READ: Kogi Govt says children of rich people among 18,471 ghost workers‎

The aggrieved workers reportedly marched to the state secretariat where they locked up the premises, made bonfires and kept chanting various anti government songs while making human and vehicular movement impossible in the area.

The protest reportedly disturbed free flow of traffic but remained peaceful as the presence of the combined team of the men of the regular police, the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) did not allow the protest to go violent.

Image
  • Scene of a Bomb Blast on Monday (16/1/17) where a professor and four other persons were killed when a seven-year-old male suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the senior staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri in Borno. 15 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have been rushed to the hospital.   
  • From Left: Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch; Mr Adesina Ogunlana; Veteran Activist and Life Bencher, Mr Tunji Gomez; wife of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi; and famous Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN). at the 13th Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture/Symposium. in Lagos on Sunday   
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star opponent at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star players at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • From left: Former President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibifiri Bob-Manuel; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibiwari Pepple; and Acting Managing Director of Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency, Mr Chukwudi Dimkpa, during the finals of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (M) with Abuja Rubicon, winners of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike laying a wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt on Sunday    
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike releases the pigeons, during the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt   
  • Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong laying wreath during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • From left: Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo, Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, and Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and wreath laying ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, laying a wreath during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday   
  • From left: Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, 82 Division Nigerian Army Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. Taiwo Akinjobi and Commander Nigerian Air Force Base Enugu, Mr Paul Masiyer during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday    
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , laying wreaths to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna   
  • Form left: Oyo State Chairman, Nigerian Legion. Mr Michael Olagunju, Oyo Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Adegbuyi, GOC 2 Div., Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Martins Abraham, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo and Commander, Air Force Detachment, Ibadan, Air Commodore Emmanuel Akinbayo at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, releasing symbolic ceremonial peace balloons at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • From left: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig. Gen .Sani Mohammed, and Commander, the Nigerian Navy Ship Beacroft, Commodore Maurice Eno, at laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day by ,Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, laying wreath during the laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , inspecting guard of hounour to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • From left: United Nations World Habitate Queens: representing Eastern Region, Queen Ngwu Ijeoma; representing Southern Region, Queen Ugbofi Ethel, the 2016 Head Queen, Queen Chikezie Stella; and representing Western Region, Queen Echedom Esther, at the 2017 Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture, in Abuja   

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet
2 MMM Kogi youths celebrate return of Ponzi schemebullet
3 Buhari Again, President says Jonathan left "no money in the treasury"bullet

Local

Former minister, Oby Ezekwesili heads to Sambisa Forest with Information Minister, Lai Mohammed on Monday, January 16, 2017.
Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG Why going to Sambisa was right decision
Justice Ademola Adeniyi
Adeniyi Ademola Judge reportedly ‘collected’ a BMW car worth N8.4M
Plateau Governor Simon Lalong
In Plateau Govt to establish an energy corporation
In Sokoto Gunmen kidnap ex-union official