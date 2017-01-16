In Ogun Kidnappers of college students demand N100m ransom

The kidnappers were said to have contacted a family member of one of the victims to make the demand.

Agency pledges sustained offensive against kidnappers, terrorists

The gunmen who kidnapped eight persons at the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges have demanded a ransom of N100 million.

The abductors reportedly invaded the school last Friday around 9pm and whisked away three pupils,  two intending Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates, and three other staff members.

According to Punch, the kidnappers contacted the family of one of their victims, a matron, on Sunday, January 15, to make the demand.

They were said to have called the matron's husband on the telephone and warned him not to involve the police in the negotiation.

The report cited a source close to the matron's family to have said that the kidnapper asked the matron's husband to join force with the families of other victims to raise N100 million ransom.

"The kidnappers called her (matron’s) husband early this morning (Sunday) and demanded N100m for the release of all the victims. He has been warned not to play smart. They are insisting on the sum for now," the source said.

"We are worried, but we have belief in God. We hope God will touch their heart to free all the victims. The police are also assuring us that they are on top of the situation."

According to a police source, the kidnapper have also contacted the school regarding the ransom.

But the school's spokesman, Cemal Yigit, dismissed the claims noting that management relies on the security agencies to secure the release of the victims.

He said: "There is no update of such (negotiation). We are in collaboration with security officials. We are being guided by them and we are doing whatever they ask us to do. We are not acting on our own.

"There are security officials everywhere around the school. We have security light. Everywhere is fixed with cameras. Every single step of those attackers is captured in the Closed Circuit Television.

"Everything is being re-arranged and most probably we are going to make a deal with a serious security company. We have also learnt to increase the security measures from the government’s side from now on. Our priority now is the safe return of everybody."

It was gathered that many panicking parents stormed the school on Saturday to pick their children despite assurances by the security team of their safety.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, assured that the victims would be rescued soon, but denied knowledge of any demand for ransom.

