Kayode Fayemi :  Minister distributes rice, cash to Ekiti residents for yuletide celebration

Kayode Fayemi Minister distributes rice, cash to Ekiti residents for yuletide celebration

  • Published:
Dr. Kayode Fayemi play

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi

The  former governor of Ekiti State and current Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday distributed several gift items to Ekiti residents ahead of Christmas and New year celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria,(NAN), reports that beneficiaries, estimated at 6,000, got gift which included rice and cash, at a  ceremony in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The exercise was carried out under the auspices of a body known as “John Kayode Fayemi (JKF) Centre”, an advocacy conglomerate instituted some years ago by the former governor, to support the needy in the society.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries were drawn from Ado Ekiti, the state capital and the 15 local government areas of the state.

Speaking with reporters at the main distribution point in Ado Ekiti, the Director of JKF Centre, Mr Biodun Omoleye, said the minister was carrying out the gesture to cushion the effect of the current economic hardship in the country.

He disclosed that contrary to wide held insinuation, the gesture had no political undertone.

He said that it was purely humanitarian to provide succour to all manner of people during the yuletide .

According to him, the Centre had in June this year distributed food materials to civil servants, labour unions, teachers and local government workers following irregular payment of salaries.

“Our patron (Fayemi) identifies with the people of the state because no serious-minded individual will look on while the people needs help and we are in our own little way alleviating the suffering of our people

“This is not a one-off thing as it is a continuation of our desire to put smiles on the faces of our people

“It is not political or partisan and we are not targeting members of a particular party but the needy because hunger does not know party affiliation and colour of the skin.

“Our patron, Fayemi does not need to do this to make himself relevant because he is a major stakeholder in the state and a national stakeholder and what he is doing has no political colouration,” he said.

Omoleye explained that the Centre gave priority to the indigent people, widows, orphans and the needy with the exercise driven by faith-based and non-governmental organisations.

