Kashim Shettima Borno governor calls for probe of FG’s N500m Chibok school reconstruction fund

He said it was important to determine how much was released to the contractor handling the project.

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima

Gov. Kashim Shettima  of Borno, on Tuesday called for detailed investigation on what happened to the N500 million said to have been released for the reconstruction of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.

NAN recalls that the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan announced the release of the money after the abduction of Chibok school girls.

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had flown to Chibok to inaugurate the N500 million rebuilding project under the Safe School Initiative programme.

Two years on, the project is yet to be competed while students of the school remain at home.

Shettima told residents of Chibok that the government would pressurise the Federal Government to uncover those who might have diverted the money.

The governor lamented that a lot of individuals and groups have turned the misfortune of Boko Haram victims into a money making venture.

He said it was important to determine how much was released to the contractor handling the project as the school has remained in a state of disrepair.

