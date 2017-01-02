In Yobe NSCDC to intensify intelligence, surveillance to fight crime

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDS), Yobe Command, said it would intensify intelligence, surveillance and protection to promote peace and security in the state in the new year.

The Commandant of the corps, Dr Muhammad Fari, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Damaturu.

Fari said that the presence of NSCDC personnel in the 17 local government areas would scale up intelligence gathering and surveillance on movement of persons across the state to curb criminal activities.

He said the command would improve on proactive measures to check crime before they were committed.

The commandant assured that the Corps would also engage in protection of women, girls and minors against abuse and molestation.

“We recorded high rate of rape and abuse in 2016, the command will work tirelessly to check this menace this year and protect children and other vulnerable groups.

“The command has recorded numerous cases of rape including defilement of a six-month-old girl and other minors which we are prepared to tackle with a new approach this year,” Fari said.

The commandant solicited for useful information from the public to effectively fight crime in the state, saying “the fight against crime is a collective responsibility”.