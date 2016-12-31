Home > Local >

In Sokoto :  NDLEA seizes 135kg of cough syrup worth N4m

In Sokoto NDLEA seizes 135kg of cough syrup worth N4m

The seized consignments were concealed in 69 cartons at an uncompleted building at the Tamaje area, Eastern bye-pass road.

  • Published:
NDLEA staff drown in river chasing drug baron play

NDLEA official (Photo used for illustrative purposes only)

(Nigerian Nation)

Christmas Carol Was "Police is your friend" the biggest lie in this video?
NSCDC "Use arms against criminals, not innocent citizens," Corps boss
NDLEA Agency destroys Indian hemp farm, recovers 5 guns in Plateau
In Edo NDLEA seizes N10.7B illicit drugs, arrests 7 suspects
In Ekiti Police command arrests 85 criminals in a week
In Kebbi Police arrest truck driver with hemp
In Delta Troops rescue 6 kidnapped victims

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State Command, seized 135 kilogrammes of cough syrup with codeine believed to be worth about N4 million, according to its Commander, Mr Misbahu Idris.

Idris told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Saturday that the seized consignments were concealed in 69 cartons at an uncompleted building at the Tamaje area, Eastern bye-pass  road, Sokoto.

Idris said “we got intelligence reports that the consignments had been sealed at the abandoned, uncompleted building.

”Certainly, that was just done as a ploy as the consignments would have been re-distributed across the state.

”We have already arrested the owner of the consignments and he is now in our custody; he will be Arraigned soon.

”This is a very obnoxious act and there is no business that can fetch such money swiftly, but we are determined to put any Shylock and unpatriotic businessman or woman out of the deadly market.”

Idris vowed to conduct further and thorough investigations on the unbecoming development.

ALSO READ: NDLEA arrests 59 drug dealers in Bayelsa

The cough syrup, especially the one with codeine was one of the commonly abused drug by both young men and women in the state.

The syrup was being used as intoxicant if abused and could cause adverse effects on both the user and the society.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (m) receives Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Nigeria, Mr Jens Petter Kjemprud , With them is the minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday. 
  • Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (l) and executive secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, during his visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Executive director, finance and accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; executive secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja; managing director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and editor-in chief, NAN, Mr Lawal Ado, during the visit of Rev. Uja to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Executive secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, during his visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (l) and executive secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, during his visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Participants at the 2016 European Union Anti-Trafficking Day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Participants at the 2016 European Union Anti-Trafficking Day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • The metropolitan archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan (r) and Grand Nufti of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sheikh Mangala Luaba, at the faith work Africa: partnership, peace and prosperity meeting in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • An accident scene near State Security Service’s quarters at Asokoro in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • FROM LEFT: Acting director-general, National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons, Mr Abdulrazak Dangiri; former chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Amadu Giade; and federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migration and Internal Displaced Persons, Sadiya Farouq, at the 2016 European Union Anti-Trafficking Day celebration in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Former president Olusegun Obasanjo (l), with the founder of Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe (2nd-l) and other officials inspecting an exhibition at the 23rd Annual LAPO Development Forum in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Former president Olusegun Obasanjo (l), with the founder of Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe (2nd-l) and other officials inspecting an exhibition at the 23rd Annual LAPO Development Forum in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Former commander, Military Joint Task Force, Puelo Shield in Niger Delta, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Atewe, leaving the Federal High Court Ikoyi premises shortly after the continuation of his trial and others over alleged N 8.5 Billion fraud, in Lagos on Tuesday 
  • Area controller of customs for Oyo and Osun states area command, Mr Tolutope Ogunkua (l) and the public relations officer of customs, Mrs Nkeiruka Nwala, displaying bags some goods seized from smugglers, in Ibadan on Tuesday 
  • A cross-section of vehicles seized from smugglers by Oyo-Osun area command of the Nigeria Customs Service in Ibadan on Tuesday 
  • Representative of the minister of finance, Mr Nainna Dambatta (l) addressing members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria during a peaceful rally at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Valentini Grammatmkopolum of Greece in action during the women single event of the ongoing Governor's Cup Tennis Championship in Lagos on Tuesday (/18/10/16). Valentini defeated Shroff Kyra of Indonesia 
  • Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (l) with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, during a thank you visit the Olubadan paid to the Ooni in Ile Ife on Tuesday 
  • From left: Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and Aseyin of Isedyin, Oba Abdulganiyu Ologunebi, during a thank you visit by the Olubadan to Ooni in Ile Ife on Tuesday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari receiving Letter of Credence from the ambassador of Austria to Nigeria, Mr Warner Senfter, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari in a chat with the new ambassador of the State of Israel to Nigeria, Mr M'Guy Felderman after presenting his letter of credence at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari receiving Letter of Credence from the new ambassador designate of the Peoples Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingian at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • New ambassador designate of the Peoples Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingian inspecting Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army during presentation of Letter Credence at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria holds peaceful rally in support of president Muhammadu Buhari’s economic policy in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • The national leader of Non-indigenes Without Borders, Mr Eemeka Onowu (m), presenting a souvenir to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a visit to government house in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday 
  • From left: Representative of Lagos state commissioner for health, Dr Funmi Shokunbi; acting managing director, Federal Neuropsychology Yaba, Dr Richard Aadebayo; national president, Association of Medical and Social Workers of Nigeria (AMSWON), Mr Abubakar Alhassan; representative of the minister of state for health, Dr Rotimi Odunubi; and representative of the commissioner for youth and social development, Lagos State, Mrs Omotosho Foluke, at the 2016 social-scientific conference/annual general meeting, organised by AMSWON in Lagos on Tuesday 
  • From left: Head of service of the federation, Mrs Winifred Eyo-Ita; Minister of communication, Mr Adebayo Shittu; deputy governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonny Tyoden; director-general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr Isa Pantami; and permanent secretary, ministry of communication, Sunny Echono; and other participants, at the 2016 African summit in Dubai on Tuesday 
  • A cross-section of participants at the 2016 social-scientific conference/annual general meeting, organised by Association of Medical and Social Workers, in Lagos on Tuesday 
  • From left: Project coordinator, Mr Solayemi Ayoola; permanent secretary, Lagos state ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs Folasade Adesoye; and commissioner for WAPA, Mrs Lola Akande, at news conference on Ewuro Project in Lagos on Tuesday 
  • Chairman, senate committee on anti-corruption , Sen. Chukwuka Utazi; Sen. Bala Ibn Na'Allah; senate president Bukola Saraki; and vice president Yemi Osinbajo, during the national conference on the role of the legislature in the fight against corruption, at the NAF conference centre in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Guest speaker, Prof. P.L.O. Lumumba; senate president Bukola Saraki; vice president Yemi Osinbajo; chairman, house committee on anti-corruption, Hazeez Akinloye; representative of the speaker, House of Representatives, Kayode Oladele; and Sen. Bala Ibn Na'Allah, during the national conference on the role of the legislature in the fight against corruption at the NAF conference centre in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • The senator representing Kaduna Central, Sen. Shehu Sani (r), presenting his project on Pan Africa Initiative Against Irregular and Dangerous Migration (PAIIDAN) to comptroller-general, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede, during his visit to campaign for the initiative at the Immigration headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Students of Igbobi College Yaba (ICY) Lagos, during their courtesy visit to the office of the vice president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (8th, r); some staff of Igbobi College, Yaba; and members of the Old Boys Association of the school, during their visit to the office of the vice president the at Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Mr Anthony Arabome; past president of CIPM, Mr Biola Popoola; and the immediate past president, Mr Victor Famuyibo, at the annual national conference of the institute in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Director of finance and accounts, Federal Institute for Industrial Research (FIIRO), Mr Okeowo Oderinde; director-general of FIIRO, Gloria Elemo; president, Council for Registration of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Mr Kahim Ali; representative of Lagos state House of Assembly, Mr Setonji David; and national president and chairman to council, Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE), Ahmed Yabagi, during the launching of rice de-stoning machine produced NTE, in Lagos on Tuesday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku crisis -...bullet
2 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
3 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet

Local

Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo VP jets out of Nigeria for end of year vacation
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai
Fayose Lawyer gives Governor 7 days to retract utterances made against General Buratai
Ibrahim Magu (Inset)
EFCC "Magu not sacked," Commission insists
Ibrahim Magu
Magu Presidency denies sack of EFCC boss