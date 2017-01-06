In Nasarawa Magistrates, other judiciary workers begin strike Jan. 9

They said the action became necessary to press home their demands among others, illegal deductions from their salaries.

  • Published:
Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura play

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura

(Authority NGR)

NUPENG FG moves to avert oil workers’ strike
Seriake Dickson Primary school teachers appeal to Gov over non-payment of 4 months salary
In Oyo College of Education lecturers begin strike
PENGASSAN FG, oil union agree to suspend strike
Arik Air Aviation unions call off industrial action against airline
Ayuba Wabba NLC threatens to strike if salaries are not increased to N56,000
Arik Air Aviation unions embark on indefinite strike over unpaid salaries
NUPENG Oil workers to commence 3 days warning strike on January 9

Nasarawa workers under the aegis of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Area Court Judges and Members Association of Nigeria (ACJUMAN) have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike from Jan. 9.

The workers, including judges and magistrates, said the action became necessary to press home their demands among others, “illegal deductions” from their salaries.

Mr Jemo Musa, the JUSUN State Chairman, told newsmen on Friday in Nasarawa after a joint congress of the unions that all the courts in the state would be shut on Monday if the government failed to reverse the deductions.

“If the illegal deductions from our salaries are not discontinued and the previous month’s deductions refunded before Monday, we will embark on an indefinite strike.

“From today till Monday, Jan. 9, if these demands are not met all courts in Nasarawa State would be shut indefinitely,’’ he said.

He said apart from the deductions, the government should also pay their outstanding increment arrears from 2013 to date.

Musa urged the judiciary staff to remain calm and await further directives from the leadership of the various unions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress had sacked Mr Danjuma Yakubu, the JUSUN Public Relations Officer, for alleged misconduct.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
2 Sambisa Forest Have foreign nations been supporting Boko Haram?bullet
3 Arik Air Passengers assault airline staff over delayed flightbullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike Rivers governor seeks assistance for fallen heroes families