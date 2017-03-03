In Maiduguri Multiple blasts rock northeastern Nigerian city

Borno state police confirmed the incident and said its officers had been sent to the scene.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Two blasts in Maiduguri, Nigeria, are the latest blamed on suicide bombers, following an attack on February 17 (pictured) involving as many as seven bombers play

Two blasts in Maiduguri, Nigeria, are the latest blamed on suicide bombers, following an attack on February 17 (pictured) involving as many as seven bombers

(AFP/File)

El Rufai Gov speaks on Audu Maikori's tweets [VIDEO]
Osinbajo ‘Boko Haram has been degraded,’ Acting President
Boko Haram Adamawa steps up training for pupils, teachers
Boko Haram Increased attacks by terrorists is a sign of extinction — Irabor
Osinbajo Acting President applauds military successes in North-East
Boko Haram Military faults Amnesty report
Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders to Army
Mansur Dan-Ali Defence Minister, service chiefs brief Osinbajo on security, pledge loyalty to Buhari
UN We don’t have Ebute’s letter - Stephane Dujarric
Lake Chad UN Security Council visit to draw attention to crisis

Multiple explosions rocked the outskirts of Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri early Friday, killing three suicide bombers, the emergency service and police said.

The blasts on Damboa road in the restive city were triggered when one of the bombers detonated his explosives, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told AFP.

"Three suicide bombers came into the city through Damboa around 3:00 am (0200 GMT) and they were spotted by civilian (vigilantes)," he said.

"They quickly ran and hid under three petrol tankers, where one of them detonated his explosives, killing all of them."

Two of the bombers were women and the third male.

Borno state police confirmed the incident and said its officers had been sent to the scene.

The blasts in Maiduguri are the latest blamed on suicide bombers, who continue to pose a threat to civilians despite military claims of success against Boko Haram Islamists.

On February 17, as many as seven bombers, six of them women, tried to attack Maiduguri but were either shot by security personnel or detonated their explosives before reaching their targets.

There have been similar attacks against mosques and security checkpoints.

The Boko Haram insurgency has left at least 20,000 people dead since it began in 2009 and has displaced more than 2.6 million others.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
2 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders...bullet
3 Medview Airline Plane forced to return to Lagos after developing...bullet

Local

Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai
El Rufai 'Audu Maikori is irresponsible and he'll be prosecuted', Gov vows
A car burns following an explosion (File Photo)
In Maiduguri Blast reportedly rocks filling station opposite CBN quarters
 
In Cross River FIRS shuts hotel, micro finance bank over tax debts
Gov El Rufai
El Rufai Gov speaks on Audu Maikori's tweets [VIDEO]