Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by fire

In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by fire

The fire, which reportedly started in the early hours of Sunday, December 25, is still destroying the facility as at press time.

A raging fire has ripped through the Nigerian Breweries at Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State.

It is not clear what caused the fire and the extent of damage, but according to a video circulated on Twitter by @gidi_traffic, it appears the incident is grave.

The fire, which reportedly started in the early hours of Sunday, December 25, is still destroying the facility as at the time of filing this report.

 

Pulse cannot immediately confirm if there are casualties.

Details later.

