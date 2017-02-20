In Lagos Lady cobbler discovers talent for lack of job

Nkiru Emodi, a young shoe maker, on Monday, said that she discovered her hidden cobbler talent when she could not secure a job after school.

Emodi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, that she faced a lot of challenges hunting for a job after school to no avail.

“I graduated in Accounting from the University of Benin in Edo and since then, I could not get a job and all I did was to develop my talent with a different approach and concept."

“Aside my personal love and passion for quality shoes, I turned my passion to business, to make money for myself,” she said.

The lady cobbler told NAN that no one talked her into going into shoe-cobbling job.

Emodi said she decided on her own because she was frustrated.

“I was neither trained nor attended a shoe-making school."

“Rather this is a talent and gift from God. At first, it looked awkward for me to do but that is what I am doing now."

“Yes, it was a bit different and difficult at the first stage having me do something I have never done before nor thought about in my life."

“I felt awkward initially but the beauty in creativity will not let me be."

“I fell so deeply in love with shoes and sandals that it made me forgot the stress I went through searching endlessly for white collar jobs," she said.

Emodi said that being a female and doing a man’s job was also awkward to many people “but I am doing what seems to many as a man’s job, meanwhile, it is adorable and still is’’.

“Now, they all see me as a role model to many; not just the female and never in competition with them."

“Because in creativity, there is never a competition, but creating a unique thing and style," she said.

NAN reports that Emodi graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Accounting from the University of Benin, Edo in 2010.

She attended three exhibitions and received “The Enterprising Personality of the Year’’ Award in 2016.