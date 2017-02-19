In Lagos 1 dead as vehicle plunges into river - NEMA

One woman has been reported dead as a her car plunged into the Mekwen river near Bonny camp in Lagos.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday confirmed one woman dead as a vehicle plunged into Mekwe river near Bonny camp, Lagos, on Saturday night.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesman of the agency, told newsmen in Lagos that the KIA Ultima SE model was with registration number MUS 38 BL and was carrying two persons when the incident occurred.

According to Farinloye, the vehicle was recovered by the agency with the dead woman while her driver escaped unhurt on his own.

He said the river spot at which the incident occurred was the most turbulent in the whole of West Africa.

“A car with 2 passengers plunged into Melee river near Bonny camp in Lagos Island on Saturday evening.

“The vehicle was later recovered with dead woman by the agency while her driver escaped unhurt on his own.

“The river spot where the incident occurred is the most turbulent spot in the whole of West Africa,” he said.

He appealed to motorists to drive safely on the highways. 

