In Katsina SUBEB sets up panel to probe N138m computers scam

Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has set up a seven-man panel to investigate the purchase of 360 desktop computers and internet facilities at a cost of N138 million.

Mallam Buhari Daura, Executive Chairman of SUBEB, announced this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

“The board directed the computer specialists in SUBEB to buy brand new computers, but they went ahead and purchased second-hand ones."

‘’However, after distribution of the computers to the Local Education Authorities, it was discovered that they purchased second-hand ones,’’ Daura said.

He directed the panel to conclude its investigation within seven days.

Daura said that anyone implicated in the scam would be punished according to the civil service rules and regulations.