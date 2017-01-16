In Katsina Govt awards N118M Ruwan-sanyi dam irrigation project

He appealed to the people to participate in rice cultivation schemes as government had placed restrictions on rice importation to the country.

  • Published:
Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari play

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari

In Katsina Repentant cattle rustlers, vigilante, surrender 104 guns
Ibrahim Shema Former Katsina Governor appears in court for alleged misappropriation funds
Ibrahim Shema Tight security as former Katsina governor appears in court
In Kaduna Police sergeant, retired inspector arrested for stealing, selling weapons
Bagudu Hirse Police arrest 7 suspected kidnappers of ex-minister of Foreign Affairs
Buhari Garba Shehu lists President’s achievements in 2016
In Kaduna NDLEA arrests 269 suspected drug traffickers, convicts 53
In Katsina EFCC arraigns Perm Sec for N2.5M contract scam
In Katsina Senator to spend N150m for provision of water

Katsina State Government has awarded N118 million contract to enhance irrigation activities at Ruwan-Sanyi dam in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, stated this during an inspection tour to ascertain the quality of completed canals undertaken in a different contract awarded by government.

Yakubu, who is also the state Commissioner for Agriculture, urged youths to utilise the opportunities of suitable lands to embrace agriculture.

He appealed to the people to participate in rice cultivation schemes as government had placed restrictions on rice importation to the country.

He said the government would soon start to distribute fertiliser and other inputs to improve irrigation farming in the state.

He said he had visited various canal construction sites where he saw that Ruwan-Sany contractor had done a good job in providing water to farms.

The deputy governor enjoined farmers to protect power generating sets and the canals against all forms of vandalism.

In his speech, the Chairman, Ruwan-Sanyi Irrigation Farmers Association, Alhaji Bello Maishayi, said shortage of water was a major challenge to farmers in the area.

Maishayi commended the government for the construction of canals, provision of power generating sets for pumping water and other inputs.

Two farmers, Hassan Dankarami and Hassan Adamu, also expressed appreciation to the government for expanding the dam.

They noted that the expansion would enable more farmers to cultivate the land to increase agricultural production.

Commenting on farmers complaints, Alhaji Shehu Musawa, Managing Director, Katsina State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, said extension workers would be deployed to educate farmers on best agronomic practices.

Musawa said groups of farmers were trained on control of ‘’tomato ebola’’ disease in 2016.

He added that professionals from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, were contacted on how to overcome the problems.

The managing director said adequate measures had been taken to ensure profitable farming business across the state.

He enjoined all farmers to access various support points in their respective localities, as well as participate in Federal Government support schemes. 

Image
  • Scene of a Bomb Blast on Monday (16/1/17) where a professor and four other persons were killed when a seven-year-old male suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the senior staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri in Borno. 15 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have been rushed to the hospital.   
  • From Left: Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch; Mr Adesina Ogunlana; Veteran Activist and Life Bencher, Mr Tunji Gomez; wife of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi; and famous Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN). at the 13th Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture/Symposium. in Lagos on Sunday   
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star opponent at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star players at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • From left: Former President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibifiri Bob-Manuel; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibiwari Pepple; and Acting Managing Director of Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency, Mr Chukwudi Dimkpa, during the finals of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (M) with Abuja Rubicon, winners of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike laying a wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt on Sunday    
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike releases the pigeons, during the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt   
  • Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong laying wreath during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • From left: Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo, Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, and Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and wreath laying ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, laying a wreath during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday   
  • From left: Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, 82 Division Nigerian Army Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. Taiwo Akinjobi and Commander Nigerian Air Force Base Enugu, Mr Paul Masiyer during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday    
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , laying wreaths to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna   
  • Form left: Oyo State Chairman, Nigerian Legion. Mr Michael Olagunju, Oyo Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Adegbuyi, GOC 2 Div., Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Martins Abraham, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo and Commander, Air Force Detachment, Ibadan, Air Commodore Emmanuel Akinbayo at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, releasing symbolic ceremonial peace balloons at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • From left: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig. Gen .Sani Mohammed, and Commander, the Nigerian Navy Ship Beacroft, Commodore Maurice Eno, at laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day by ,Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, laying wreath during the laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , inspecting guard of hounour to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • From left: United Nations World Habitate Queens: representing Eastern Region, Queen Ngwu Ijeoma; representing Southern Region, Queen Ugbofi Ethel, the 2016 Head Queen, Queen Chikezie Stella; and representing Western Region, Queen Echedom Esther, at the 2017 Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture, in Abuja   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet
2 MMM Kogi youths celebrate return of Ponzi schemebullet
3 Buhari Again, President says Jonathan left "no money in the treasury"bullet

Local

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Ex-VP says attack on UNIMAID mosque is dangerous
Senate majority leader, .Mohammed Ndume.
Ndume Court adjourns Senator's terrorism trial till Feb 2
Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode Court gives ex-minister's lawyer 24 hours to study case file
Former minister, Oby Ezekwesili heads to Sambisa Forest with Information Minister, Lai Mohammed on Monday, January 16, 2017.
Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG Why going to Sambisa was right decision