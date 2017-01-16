In Katsina Govt awards N118M Ruwan-sanyi dam irrigation project

Katsina State Government has awarded N118 million contract to enhance irrigation activities at Ruwan-Sanyi dam in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, stated this during an inspection tour to ascertain the quality of completed canals undertaken in a different contract awarded by government.

Yakubu, who is also the state Commissioner for Agriculture, urged youths to utilise the opportunities of suitable lands to embrace agriculture.

He appealed to the people to participate in rice cultivation schemes as government had placed restrictions on rice importation to the country.

He said the government would soon start to distribute fertiliser and other inputs to improve irrigation farming in the state.

He said he had visited various canal construction sites where he saw that Ruwan-Sany contractor had done a good job in providing water to farms.

The deputy governor enjoined farmers to protect power generating sets and the canals against all forms of vandalism.

In his speech, the Chairman, Ruwan-Sanyi Irrigation Farmers Association, Alhaji Bello Maishayi, said shortage of water was a major challenge to farmers in the area.

Maishayi commended the government for the construction of canals, provision of power generating sets for pumping water and other inputs.

Two farmers, Hassan Dankarami and Hassan Adamu, also expressed appreciation to the government for expanding the dam.

They noted that the expansion would enable more farmers to cultivate the land to increase agricultural production.

Commenting on farmers complaints, Alhaji Shehu Musawa, Managing Director, Katsina State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, said extension workers would be deployed to educate farmers on best agronomic practices.

Musawa said groups of farmers were trained on control of ‘’tomato ebola’’ disease in 2016.

He added that professionals from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, were contacted on how to overcome the problems.

The managing director said adequate measures had been taken to ensure profitable farming business across the state.

He enjoined all farmers to access various support points in their respective localities, as well as participate in Federal Government support schemes.