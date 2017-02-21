In Jigawa Lawmaker empowers 220 women with N1.1m business capital

A Federal lawmaker from Jigawa, Rep.Ibrahim Kyamba, on Tuesday disbursed N1.1 million to 220 women in his constituency to enable them engage in small business ventures.

Kyamba, APC member representing Kiyawa/Dutse Federal Constituency, gave each of the women N5,000 as seed capital.

Disbursing the money in Kiyawa on behalf of the lawmaker, his wife, Mrs Hasiya Abdullahi, said that the beneficiaries were selected from 11 wards of Kiyawa Local Government Area.

She said that the gesture was part of the lawmaker’s efforts to empower women to enable them become self-reliant.

According to her, it is also aimed at empowering the women to contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of their families and communities.

She therefore urged the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously in order to be self-reliant.

Also commenting, the state’s APC Women Leader, Hajiya Binta Farin-Dutse, commended the lawmaker for the gesture, pointing out that the token amount would be of immense help to the rural women.

Farin-Dutse also urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the fund to enhance their economic status.

Some of the beneficiaries, Salamatu Muktar and Jamila Dahiru, commended the lawmaker for the gesture.

NAN recalls that Kyamba had on Jan. 12, empowered 220 women in Dutse Local Government Area of the state with similar amount.