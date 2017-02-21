In Jigawa Lawmaker empowers 220 women with N1.1m business capital

Kyamba, APC member representing  Kiyawa/Dutse Federal Constituency, gave each of the women N5,000 as seed capital.

  • Published:
Jigawa Women play

Jigawa Women

(Lucy in Nigeria)

Paris Club Refund SERAP urges FG to deal with Governors who allegedly diverted funds
Travel Warning U.S Department of State issues new directive to citizens in Nigeria
Saraki Presidency lauds Senate over non-career ambassadors screening
Osinbajo Rise and defend Christians - CAN urges VP
Sule Lamido Ex-governor’s staff arrested for stealing N100M from underground room
In Jigawa Forum trains 3,000 youths
World Bank FG accesses $67m loan to develop Hadejia Dam in Jigawa
Buhari President sends names of 46 ambassadorial nominees to Senate [FULL LIST]

A Federal lawmaker from Jigawa, Rep.Ibrahim Kyamba, on Tuesday disbursed N1.1 million to 220 women in his constituency to enable them engage in small business ventures.

Kyamba, APC member representing  Kiyawa/Dutse Federal Constituency, gave each of the women N5,000 as seed capital.

Disbursing the money in Kiyawa on behalf of the lawmaker, his wife, Mrs Hasiya Abdullahi, said that the beneficiaries were selected from 11 wards of Kiyawa Local Government Area.

She said that the gesture was part of the lawmaker’s efforts to empower women to enable them become self-reliant.

According to her, it is also aimed at empowering the women to contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of their families and communities.

She therefore urged the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously in order to be self-reliant.

Also commenting, the state’s APC Women Leader, Hajiya Binta Farin-Dutse, commended the lawmaker for the gesture, pointing out that the token amount would be of immense help to the rural women.

Farin-Dutse also urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the fund to enhance their economic status.

Some of the beneficiaries, Salamatu Muktar and Jamila Dahiru, commended the lawmaker for the gesture.

NAN recalls that Kyamba had on Jan. 12, empowered 220 women in Dutse Local Government Area of the state with similar amount.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
3 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari 3 important things President said in letter to Senate
Remand Home Children
In Benue Gboko Remand Home admits over 120 juvenile inmates in 2016
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari 'President's lawyer gave Justice Ademola N500,000 during certificate trial’ - Witness
 
Education Teacher urges parents to stop enrolling u-6 children in schools