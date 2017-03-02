In FCT Man gets 1 year imprisonment, 12 strokes of cane for stealing motorcycle

Court sentences man to one year imprisonment for stealing.

  • Published:
Court Gavel play

Court Gavel

(ppcgeeks)

Rotimi Amaechi Minister advises against banning of commercial motorcycles, tricycles
Ayodele Fayose Ekiti State Governor reacts to proposed nationwide ban on okadas
Danfo We can't wait for these buses to be off the roads
Animals In Human Skins 4 men arrested for raping female NYSC members in Abia
Too Fast, Too Furious Commercial motorcyclist killed in tragic accident [Graphic Photos]

An Upper Area Court sitting in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory, on Thursday, sentenced a 27-year-old man, Umar Alhassan, to one year imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle.


The court also ordered that the convict should be given 12 strokes of cane.

The judge, Alhaji Alhassan Kusherki, convicted Alhassan after he pleaded guilty to the offence of theft which contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N20, 000 for the jail term.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Tanko, had said that the matter was reported at the Gwagwalada Police Station on Feb. 11 by Yahaya Yongas of Tafa Police Station, Kaduna.

Tanko told the court that the convict went to the Redeemed Church opposite Government Secondary School, Dagiri in Gwagwalada and stole a red Yamaha motorcycle valued at N120,000.

He said that the convict was sighted at Tafa-Kaduna road with the motorcycle and that during police investigation, he confessed to have committed the offence.

Before he was sentenced, the convict begged the court for leniency.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
2 Xenophobia TUC accuse SA govt, security agencies of targeting Nigeriansbullet
3 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau,...bullet

Local

Court Gavel
In Lagos Man accused of defiling teenage girl gets N200,000 bail
Buhari receives congratulatory phone call from President Goodluck Jonathan
Buhari President speaks to King Mohammed of Morocco
The leader of Boko Haram's main faction, Abubakar Shekau.
Boko Haram Adamawa steps up training for pupils, teachers
Jigawa state Governor, Muhammad Badaru
Muhammad Badaru Jigawa Governor appoints 8 new permanent secretaries