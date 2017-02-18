In Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi inspects fire station

The inspection was an unscheduled visit in order to prevent further fire incidents.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi play

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu state  governor

(DailyPost)

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the state’s Fire Service in Enugu to ascertain its level of preparedness and efficiency to combat inferno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unscheduled visit was in a bid to avert fire incident like the one that happened Wednesday night in Onitsha, Anambra State where buildings, vehicles, tricycles, filling stations and other properties were lost.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was received and accompanied by the state’s Divisional Fire Officer, Mr Ambrose Okwor, carried out an assessment of the fire-fighting equipment and other facilities in the station.

The governor noted that the visit became imperative in view of the need to ensure that the service was well equipped for any kind of intervention whenever the need arises.

“We are here to make sure that everything is perfectly in order in line with our responsibility to protect the lives and property of the citizenry,’’ he said.

Ugwuanyi, however, made available some funds to the service to ensure that there is always sufficient water supply in all the trucks stationed at the premises.

Responding, Okwor, who expressed surprise along with other staff on duty, thanked the governor for always thinking ahead for the well-being of the people.

He thanked the governor for his contributions in support of the service; adding: “We are assuring you that the service is always ready in case of any emergency’’.

NAN recalls that the fire outbreak in Onitsha, Anambra State occurred at DMGS roundabout within Onitsha metropolis on Wednesday evening. 

