In Borno Troops capture 14 terrorists, recover arms

  • Published:
Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole captured 14 terrorists and neutralised several others during clearance operations at Chikum Gudu in Northern part of Borno on Friday.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations, who said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, added that the troops captured many arms and ammunition from the terrorists during the operation.

Unfortunately, four of soldiers were wounded in action and they have been evacuated to medical facility where they are receiving treatment,’’ he said.

Usman listed arms captured from remnants of the insurgents by troops of 8 Task Force Division as two Toyota gun trucks.

He said the insurgent stole trucks from Niger Republic Defence Forces.

Usman said the troops also recovered two Toyota Hilux gun trucks, one of which the insurgents earlier took from 153 Task Force Battalion of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

Others, he said were 25-horse power Yamaha outboard engine, two solar panels and five empty belts of anti-aircraft guns ammunition links.

He said that the troops recovered one gun bipod, 12 pairs of Boko Haram terrorists’ fighters uniform, five flags, 37 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 84 copies of Holy Quran and 270 books on Islamic literature.

The troops also recovered and destroyed over 70 motorcycles used by the terrorists to launch attacks, three shops stocked with medical supplies, three other shops with provisions and three wooden boats.

“They also recovered two Niger Republic Drivers’ Licenses, two mobile telephone handsets and two Wooden Slates,’’ he stated.

