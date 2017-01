A triple bomb blast in Adamawa State has killed many people, incoming reports say.

The incident is said to have occurred early on Friday, January 13, at a crowded motor park in Madagali Town.

The explosion has been confirmed by local officials but details of the casualty figure are still sketchy.

It is also not yet clear if that explosion was caused by a suicide bomber.

Details later.