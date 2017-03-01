The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has debunked allegations of shortage of passport booklets at NIS offices and commands in the country.

The NIS spokesperson,‎ Mr Sunday James, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS)‎ has no problem of shortage nor lack of passport booklets,

“Last week alone 10,000 booklets were shared to passport offices nationwide,” James said.

He advised Nigerians to avoid patronising touts and always use the NIS passport offices across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been complaints by Nigerians who alleged delays and exploitation in the issuance of passports due to what they perceived as the non availability of the passport booklets in some passport offices in the country.