IDP Camp Bombing Senate advises military to exercise caution in future operations

Dozens of people were killed on Tuesday when an air force jet accidentally bombarded the Rann IDPs camp in Borno.

  • Published:
play

Boko Haram Soldiers who dropped bombs on IDPs should be punished
IDP Camp Bombing UN dispatches medics, airlifts aid officials
IDP Camp Bombing "NAF officers are highly professional," says Lai Mohammed
IDP Camp Bombing Saraki mourns victims of accidental airstrike in Rann
Airforce Accidental Strike 52 killed, 120 injured in 'misfire,' MSF confirms
Airforce Accidental Strike Killing of refugees "shocking and unacceptable" - Int'l Aid Group
Shettima Gov orders hospitals to give emergency response to victims of accidental bombings
Shekau 'Why we attacked University of Maiduguri' - Boko Haram leader
Armed Forces Remembrance Day When your husband dies fighting Boko Haram
Buhari President regrets fighter jet's accidental bombing in Borno

The Senate on Wednesday, advised the military to as much as possible apply caution in the exercise would call upon to undertake on behalf of Nigerians.

The advice followed a point of order, raised by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan at plenary.

Lawan recalled that dozens of people were killed on Tuesday when an air force jet accidentally bombarded the Rann IDPs camp, Kala Balge in Borno.

Ike Ekeremadu: the Deputy Senate President, who presided over the plenary, that, “We only hope and pray that this will not happen again. We urge the military, especially the air force; to as much as possible ensure that this does not happen again.

“We are also conscious of the effort of our gallant soldiers, especially that which they have been making in the North-East. We believe this was completely unintended.”

He, however, urged the military not to allow the sad incident dampen their morale from continuing in the good work they were doing.

Ikweremadu, who condoled with the families of the deceased, said, ”We send our big condolences to the families who lost their dear loved ones in that very unfortunate incident.”

"No doubt, it was an obvious mistake.”

NAN reports that a minute silence was observed for the deceased by the senators.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet
3 Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]bullet

Local

In Kano Police avert bloody clash
Riot breaks out in Kano on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
In Kano Trouble as transporters exchange gunfire with traffic officials
Theater commander of Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor
Boko Haram Soldiers who dropped bombs on IDPs should be punished
Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army Do not take laws into your hands in the line of duty - GOC warns soldiers