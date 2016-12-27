Home > Local >

Ibori :  Udaughan warns Ex-Governor's visitors to stop posting pictures of their visit on social media

Ibori Udaughan warns Ex-Governor's visitors to stop posting pictures of their visit on social media

Ibori, who was the governor of Delta state between 1999 and 2007, was released from a United Kingdom prison recently.

  • Published:
James Ibori play

James Ibori

(newspunch)

Ibori ‘He made governors, senators and the Senate President from prison,’ Delta Senator says [VIDEO]
Throwback Thursday How Ibori was arrested in Dubai after failed attempt in Delta
Ibori 6 luxury assets that were seized from ex-governor [PHOTOS]
Ibori ‘Ex-governor was released unconditionally,’ Aide says
Ibori Delta State prepares criminal for Senate in 2019
Ibori Jubilation in Delta state as ex-Gov regains freedom
Ibori ‘Ex-governor loves Nigeria more than any other thing,’ Delta Speaker says
EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magu
$15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC boss

Former Governor of Delta, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, says those people going to London to see his predecessor, Chief James Ibori, and posting pictures and comments about him, are creating more problems for him.

Uduaghan, who stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, asked those involved to “stop it”.

Ibori, who was the governor of the oil-rich state between 1999 and 2007, was released from a United Kingdom prison on Wednesday after serving a concurrent13-year jail term for money laundering.

The Southwark Crown Court jailed him on April 17, 2012 after he pleaded guilty to a 10-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

Since his release, friends, family member and political associates have been paying him visits in his London home, where he is under house arrest pending the conclusion of his asset confiscation case.

A video of one of such visits which has been trending on social media shows a Senator from the state, Peter Nwaoboshi, boasting about how Ibori “installed” governors and lawmakers from prison.

The video immediately drew public criticisms with many already calling for Ibori’s extradition and further prosecution in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Delta State prepares Ibori for Senate in 2019

Uduaghan wrote: “For those going to London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making comments, please stop it.

“We appreciate your love for him but you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity.

“You are creating more problems for him than you can ever imagine.

“Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uduaghan, who is Ibori’s first cousin, is largely blamed by many for the latter’s travails.

Image
  • U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a news conference on the airport tarmac in front of her campaign plane in White Plains   
  • Myanmar migrant worker Tun Tun Win, 24, uses his mobile phone before an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation in Bangkok   
  • A girl holds a British flag on the day that Kate Middleton married Britain's Prince William in Westminster Abbey, in central London   
  • A Jordanian soldier carries a Syrian refugee child to help him board a Jordanian army vehicle   
  • Migrants, who tried to flee to Europe, travel in a dinghy after they were stopped by Libyan coast guards and made to head to Tripoli   
  • Pylons carry electricity from a sub-station of state power utility Eskom outside Cape Town   
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Kabila greets supporters as he arrives at the airport in Lubumbashi, the capital of Katanga province in the DRC   
  • United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Ladsous speaks during the High-Level Meeting on the Central African Republic at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan   
  • An employee assists a customer to set-up M-Pesa money transfer servive on his handset inside a mobile phone care centre operated by Kenyan's telecom operator Safaricom; in the central business district of Kenya's capital Nairobi   
  • Zambia's President Edgar Lungu speaks at a rally in the capital Lusaka   
  • Manchester United Press Conference   
  • Diamonds are displayed during a visit to the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales (GSS) in the capital Gaborone in Botswana   
  • Manchester City v Borussia Monchengladbach - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group C   
  • Juventus v Sevilla - UEFA Champions League group stage   
  • EXCLUSIVE-US named top country for entrepreneurs using business to do good but public puzzled - poll   
  • A woman carries fire wood on her head as she walks below Eskom's elecricity pylons in Soweto   
  • EXCLUSIVE-Fears for social entrepreneurs in Britain as Brexit looms large   
  • A businesswoman talks to a supplier as she sells cloth at her bazaar in Kuala Lumpur   
  • A man walks past the Bank of China Tower at Hong Kong's financial Central district   
  • A man takes a tyre to cut at a tyre recycling unit on the outskirts of Ahmedabad   
  • A businessman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district west of Paris   
  • Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Tokyo   
  • Armed policemen walk outside the central police station after an attack, in the coastal city of Mombasa   
  • A woman leaves message of support and hope for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur   
  • Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya listens to questions during an interview in Harare   
  • Refugees stand outside their tent at the Ifo Extension refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border in Garissa County, Kenya   
  • A Bolivian indigenous couple ride on a bicycle in El Alto outskirts of La Paz   
  • A Green Sea turtle swims over a reef near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii.   
  • Tropical Storm Julia is seen in an image from NOAA's GOES-East satellite   
  • Somali refugees look through a barbwire fence of a United Nations World Food Programme distribution centre during a food distribution exercise in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab   
  • Great Britain v Argentina - Davis Cup Semi Final   
  • A sign bearing the logo of Teva is seen in Jerusalem   
  • File photo of former governor of Nigeria's Delta state James Ibori attending a social function in Lagos   
  • A shop worker arranges packaged meat at a leading supermarket in Harare   
  • A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014 reacts during a protest outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing   
  • Australian and Malaysian officials examine aircraft debris at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau headquarters in Canberra, Australia, after it was found on Pemba Island, located near Tanzania, in late June and was transported to Australia   
  • Australian and Malaysian officials examine aircraft debris at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau headquarters in Canberra, Australia, after it was found on Pemba Island, located near Tanzania, in late June and was transported to Australia   
  • Ministry of Transport Malaysian Senior Accident investigator Aslam Basha Kham inspects a wing suspected to be a part of missing Malaysia Airlines jet MH370 discovered on the island of Pemba, in Dar es Salaam   
  • Ministry of Transport Malaysian Senior Accident investigator Aslam Basha Kham inspects a wing suspected to be a part of missing Malaysia Airlines jet MH370 discovered on the island of Pemba, in Dar es Salaam   
  • Tanzania Permanent Secretary to the ministry of Works, Transport and Communication Leonard Chamuriho hands over of a wing suspected to be a part of missing Malaysia Airlines jet MH370 discovered on the island of Pemba, in Dar es Salaam   
  • Shippers carry an aircraft wing suspected to be a part of missing Malaysia Airlines jet MH370 discovered on the island of Pemba, off the coast of Tanzania, in Dar es Salaam   
  • Migrants sit after they disembarked from the vessel Topaz Responder in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta   
  • The Apple iPhone7 and AirPods are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco   

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet
2 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
3 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet

Local

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III
Sa’ad Abubakar lll Sultan of Sokoto lauds FG over Sambisa forest capture, rejects bill on equality in inheritance
A market fire (Illustration)
In Gombe Fire engulfs 48 shops in market
Fire service truck and crane
In Lagos Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning
NULGE appeals to Borno State government on minimum wage
In Kwara NULGE kicks against handling LG workers’ salaries to consultants