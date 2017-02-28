Rotimi Akeredolu Ondo Gov says he won't receive salary until workers are paid

Akeredolu said this while meeting with members of the Ondo state civil servants on Monday, February 27, 2017.

The Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has said that he will not receive his salary until workers in the state are paid, reports say.

Akeredolu said this while meeting with members of the Ondo state civil servants on Monday, February 27, 2017.

The Governor also called on striking doctors and nurses to sheath their swords and dialogue with his administration.

He also told the workers that he will set up a committee to look into the issues, with the aim of sorting it out.

Akeredolu said “I am aware of your pains and agony. I feel your pains and what you are going through, and I can see your sufferings. I am surprised that you are still able to put up these smiles without seven months’ salaries. No doubt, a labourer deserves his wages.

ALSO READ: Why I attended Akeredolu's inauguration - Fayose

“A committee will soon be set up to address this salary issue. We are set to move forward and at the end of the day, we will all win. Let us join hands to work together for the development of this state and I can assure you that with God on our side, we shall scale all obstacles to make Ondo great.”

Rotimi Akeredolu was sworn in as the Governor of Ondo state on Friday, February 24, 2017.

